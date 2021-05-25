Chinook fishing on Lower Salmon River closes May 28

Idaho Fish and Game is closing salmon fishing on the Lower Salmon River, effective at the end of fishing hours on May 28, as Chinook salmon harvest is approaching current harvest objectives.

Chinook fishing will be closed from from Rice Creek bridge upstream to Vinegar Creek. Seasons remain open on the Little Salmon River and Snake River.

Idaho Fish and Game fisheries staff provide detailed salmon fishing updates in videos every Wednesday during the season, which can be viewed at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules. Anglers can also find more details about the closure and Chinook fishing in general in this article by Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe Dupont, who also provides weekly updates throughout the season.