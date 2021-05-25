Route 30 Lincoln Highway Gas Line Replacement Work Begins Wednesday in Findlay Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Findlay Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, May 26 weather permitting.

Single-lane closures will occur on Route 30 between Camp Meeting Road and Moody Road weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late July as crews from Team Fishel conduct gas line replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Shivron Sugrim at 412-415-8763 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #