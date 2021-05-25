TikTok offers tips for creating videos for SMEs in the new series

TikTok has a new, two-part series of tips for creators and brands who want to maximize their content and improve their audience response on the platform – which can be a great help for brands trying to find their feet, or to establish a thorough process for placing TikTok -cut.

As explained by TikTok:

As part of an ongoing initiative to help small businesses increase the creative work they share on TikTok, we are delighted to announce ‘Behind The Camera’, a series of easy-to-follow instructional videos showing businesses how to take their TikTok to the next level through the latest creative trends and techniques. “

TikTok has split the first set of notes into basic directions and more in-depth video tutorials, looking at a range of camera and presentation tricks you can use during your recording process.

In the first place, TikTok advises the following:

Keep it simple – TikTok says brands need to be careful not to do this make their messages too complicated, especially by trying to fit too much into a single track

Shoot vertically – TikTok says brands need to look at t take advantage of the full screen experience by shooting in vertical format, not horizontally

Have good lighting – Good lighting is the key to maximizing your video content, and you do not necessarily need a professional setup or even a ring light to have a good effect. A lamp that reflects the sun and ensures that you are in a well-lit room – all these small considerations can have a significant impact, while you also need to be aware of how shadows can affect your scene.

Focus on your topic – TikTok recommends that creators a Always keep their lens focused on where they want their audience to pay attention. “It can help prevent fading or lose something important in darker lighting.”

Use effects and text Making TikTok content look and feel is the key to maximum response and engagement on the platform, and TikTok recommends that creators use their existing creative tools for this. TikTok further notes that by focusing on making your content feel native to the platform, it “can also help get it on more For You pages”, while also reducing the immediate deletion of responses by you to make videos look like the rest of the tracks. in user feeds

Have fun. Finally, TikTok recommends that content creation on TikTok “ should be a fun, positive experience while creating it and when your audience sees it. “This is less practical advice, but the emphasis is on the user experience, and how your content plays in it.

In the video tutorial section, TikTok offers a series of tracks that look at how different creative presentation techniques can be implemented, including 360 video, camera fall, floating effect and seamless transitions.

You can see all these videos in a new ‘Behind the Camera’ playlist on TikTok’s YouTube channel.

These are some valuable notes and some useful directions to help you create more effective, eye-catching – and once again natural TikTok tracks.

Every TikTok marketing expert you talk to will tell you the same thing: the key to effective TikTok promotions is to adapt to trends and tools for platform offering, which is why many people want to use UGC, or partner with influencers for their campaigns.

But you can do it yourself, too, and these notes provide useful insight into exactly how you can implement some great techniques within your TikTok marketing strategy.

You can check out all of TikTok’s ‘Behind the Camera’ tips here.