2021-05-25 09:00:05.207 Nevada Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-05-25 09:00:05.207

Cindy Brannan of Nevada was in disbelief after she scratched off her Missouri Lottery “100X The Bucks” Scratchers ticket and discovered she had won one of the game’s $50,000 prizes.

“I took the ticket back into the store and I asked the lady working if she could scan it,” Brannan said. “She told me she didn’t even have to scan it to know I had won because the numbers matched. It was just so unbelievable!”

Brannan purchased the ticket on her way in to work at Pump N Pete's, 402 W. Austin Blvd. in Nevada, and spent the rest of the day filled with nervous excitement about the win.

“It was so hard to concentrate because I had this ticket in my purse!” she joked.

“100X The Bucks” is a $10 game with more than $19.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including another four prizes of $50,000 and two top prizes of $1 million.

In FY20, players in Vernon County won more than $3.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $325,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $425,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.