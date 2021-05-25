2021-05-25 09:00:05.207 Nevada Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nevada Woman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Cindy Brannan of Nevada was in disbelief after she scratched off her Missouri Lottery “100X The Bucks” Scratchers ticket and discovered she had won one of the game’s $50,000 prizes.

“I took the ticket back into the store and I asked the lady working if she could scan it,” Brannan said. “She told me she didn’t even have to scan it to know I had won because the numbers matched. It was just so unbelievable!”

Brannan purchased the ticket on her way in to work at Pump N Pete's, 402 W. Austin Blvd. in Nevada, and spent the rest of the day filled with nervous excitement about the win.

“It was so hard to concentrate because I had this ticket in my purse!” she joked.

100X The Bucks” is a $10 game with more than $19.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including another four prizes of $50,000 and two top prizes of $1 million.

In FY20, players in Vernon County won more than $3.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $325,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $425,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

