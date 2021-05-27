NIXCOVID ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WEN-PARKER LOGISTICS
Longtime partnership formalized to supply the world with PPE productsHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical equipment and technology company NIXCOVID is proud to announce their partnership with leading global freight forwarder WEN-PARKER LOGISTICS, as their official partner for global shipping.
“Wen-Parker Logistics is very excited to enter into this partnership with NIXCOVID to continue on our company’s missions of bringing critically-needed supplies to those affected by this global pandemic,” said Brady Borycki, Executive Vice-President, Global Business Development at Wen-Parker Logistics.
The Elmont, New York based Wen-Parker Logistics, a leader in wearing apparel transport since 1997, in 2020 delivered over 1 Billion pieces of PPE on chartered flights from Vietnam to the United States through several US gateways.
Ms. Kathryn Bonesteel, co-founder of NIXCOVID and Nixie Technologies Inc., states that, “Wen-Parker has been a strategic ally since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. When many of the world’s largest freight forwarders could not meet the incredible surge in demand, Wen-Parker Logistics was able to deliver cost-efficient and optimal solutions for our ever-changing supply chain needs while keeping their delivery schedule. Working together, Wen-Parker and Nixcovid have delivered over a billion pieces of PPE."
Mr. Blake Sherwood, Strategic Partner and Director of Supply Chain Logistics at NIXCOVID and Nixie Technologies Inc, shares this sentiment, "Through this strategic partnership, we have a strong and secure distribution of all products, including PPE, in the U.S. and around the world. After having gained significant insight and expertise transacting PPE, I’ve been extremely impressed with Wen-Parker and their global capabilities.”
About NIXCOVID:
NIXCOVID is a global supply and technology company, founded by Kathryn Bonesteel and Jeff Wood to help nix the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, and its parent company, Nixie Technologies Inc, are internationally known for their significant impact to supply and donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline workers. NIXCOVID operates globally with factory and strategic partnerships in over 20 countries. To learn more about NIXCOVID, visit https://www.NIXCOVID.com/
About Wen-Parker Logistics
Wen-Parker Logistics currently services more than 80 countries across six continents and has been recognized as a Great Supply Chain Partner for five consecutive years by Supply Chain Brain Magazine and was named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics magazine in 2020. To learn more about WPL call 888.978.7817 or visit www.wen-parker.com.
Media Contact - WPL
Lewis C. Leoce
Marketing Manager
c 914.815.5784
LLeoce@wen-parker.com
Blake Sherwood
NIXCOVID
+1 212-980-8090
NIXCOVID products