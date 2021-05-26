LCM and CanCorp Partner with MeetAmi to lead global expansion of Digital Assets to their Clients
Through the partnership CanCorp and LCM bring Digital Asset Solutions to the Global Wealth Management Market
There is no doubt we are inside the tornado of the digital revolution, from currencies to traditional investment projects.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Corporate Consultants (“CanCorp”) and LCM Solutions Inc. (“LCM”) announce a strategic partnership with MeetAmi Innovations, Inc. (“MeetAmi”) to support a go-to-market growth strategy for the company. The partnership leverages MeetAmi’s Digital Asset investing platform, AmiPRO, which will provide a single point of product information for several Digital Asset investments.
Investor’s digital preferences, risk avoidance and wealth management are at the crossroad of a huge opportunity. In its current market acceptance stage, Digital Assets are decidedly the future. Now, more than ever, it is essential for investment firms to manage risk and accurately embrace the needs of wealth managers to access this market on behalf of their clients. The solution is using MeetAmi’s domain knowledge in assisting clients in early market entry and translating market traction into scale with their AmiPRO Digital Asset investing platform. When combined with the recent launch of the AmiPro Digital Shelf TM, advisors are provided with a single point of product information for several Digital Asset investments.
LCM and CanCorp selected the AmiPRO product line because of how this solution propels the buyer - advisor relationship. Together, they have a combined track record of revolutionizing projects and industries on a large scale. LCM’s expertise in wealth and insurance industries, aligns with CanCorp’ s large scale projects and technology integration which complement MeetAmi’s asset management expertise. CanCorp’s International success engaging financial investment resources add significant breadth and scope contributing to AmiPro’s. international ambitions.
“There is no doubt we are inside the tornado of the digital revolution, from currencies to traditional investment projects. Across the board we see all size financial institutions and insurance firms watching this industry. The MeetAmi team has taken a focused approach to bridge this exciting new technology and asset class to the traditional finance worlds with their AmiPRO wealth management platform.” says Mike Fowler, President CanCorp. "We see a unique opportunity to work with firms to become market leaders by partnering with AmiPRO.”
MeetAmi Innovations, Inc. is responding to growing demand for investing in all forms of Digital Assets beyond cryptocurrencies in Canada. Canada’s Wealth Management market alone is estimated $11.7 T (CAD) and addressable segments comprise Wealth Managers ($5.0 T), IIROC Dealers ($ 1.6 T) and Banking institutions ($3.0 T). The AmiPRO Digital Asset investing platform provides access to educational and news content, trade execution and portfolio tools for advisors, and manages compliance and reporting workflows. AmiPRO assists firms with the design of their Digital Asset Practice including product selection.
“We are excited to launch our partnership with the CanCorp and LCM teams to expand the reach of our platform. We have focused the development on our technology to support a broad variety of wealth management firms from Multi-Family Offices to large dealer brokers, with a strong focus on workflow, compliance, and integration to their existing management systems. This makes it seamless for them to add Digital Assets into their offering,” states Hashim Mitha, CEO of MeetAmi.
About CanCorp
Canadian Corporate Consultants Ltd. (CanCorp) is a consulting firm and registered financial lobbyist established in 1984 with assistance and co-operation of both the federal and provincial governments. CanCorp leverages its vast network to assist parties in creating strategic partnerships as well as assisting the private sector in identifying and securing federal and provincial funding initiatives. The firm is based in Richmond, BC and represented in Alberta and Ontario. www.cancorp.com
About LCM
LCM specializes in aligning transformative technology, risk avoidance, supply chain optimization and M&A to ignite growth for global Wealth Management, Insurance enterprise and corporate customers. LCM creates profitable, efficient resource partnership solutions for corporations and stakeholders competing in the global insurance, technology, and wealth ecosystems. Collaborative corporate and insurance relationships propel clients to reduce process friction and expense to take advantage of strategic channel partnerships and exploit non obvious market opportunities. For more information, visit www.lcmsolutions.ca
About MeetAmi Innovations, Inc.
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company that is building AmiPRO™, the first Digital Asset investing platform in Canada which includes the essential services, software platform and ecosystem to take a firm or advisor from learning to liquidity. It is also creating AmiPRO’s Digital Asset Shelf™, a curated Digital Asset ecosystem of vendor solutions that can be accessed through the AmiPRO platform. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world. Join the Digital Asset conversation at amipro.ca and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.
