Pinterest shares the results from the first phase of its Creator Fund, and welcomes applicants for the next phase

The race to retain talent on social platforms is now becoming sincere.

Back in April, Pinterest announced its new ‘Creator Fund’ initiative, which could provide $ 500,000 in funding facilitate support for creators from underrepresented communities.

The program, which is only available in the US, was launched because Pinterest realized the need “to uplift creators and communities that are under-represented on the platform”. Link it to the pandemic, which has had a more significant impact on minority communities, and Pinterest has seen the opportunity to help, while also helping to spur the next phase of dedicated Pin creators, and get more unique content on its platform.

Well, Pinterest has given an overview of the results from the first phase of the program, while also opening applications for the next phase of funding from the Creator Fund.

As explained by Pinterest:

“In the first class, creators got a boost to participate in the program. Fund creators got an average of 2.9 times more idea impressions and 72% more monthly viewers compared to their previous performance. And together they have more than 24 000 newly gained followers. “

Through expert advice and assistance, Pinterest’s first participants in the Creator Fund saw a major boost in platform performance, which also coincided with the launch of Pinterest’s new Creator code initiative to encourage community participation standards.

And now Pinterest is beginning the next phase of its training and funding.

You can now apply until June 30 for the next round of the Creator Fund, which will run from August to September. In this second cycle, we want to discover ten more creators and give them the support they need to learn and grow new skills. their Pinterest audience. “

Pinterest specifically says it wants to fund creators who are part of the BIPOC, Disabled, or LGBTQ + community in this next phase, as it seeks to maximize inclusion and diversity through the program.

This is the latest platform initiative to provide direct funding for creators, as everyone wants to better accelerate the process and prevent their top stars from migrating to other similar tools. With each platform repeating each other, functional deviation is no longer an important distinction, meaning that competition for top talent increases – and without those platform stars, the public will also lose interest and move on to other tools with their favorite web celebrities. .

That’s why TikTok has its own ‘Creator Fund‘why Facebook is adding more tools for creating monetization, why Twitter is investigating tweet subscriptions, why Snapchat a AR Creator Fund, etc.

Social platforms have always provided some funding and assistance to some creators, but now these initiatives are becoming much more accessible – because in order to maintain the audience connection, they need the most important influencers to keep up and keep up. like to engage their audiences in their programs.

Pinterest takes a more focused approach in its focus, focusing on funding minority groups, but the impetus is still the same, and it will be interesting to see as all these similar tools develop in each network, which ultimately, win, and whether it is a crucial factor in their long-term viability.

Definitely, for Pinterest, the competition for e-commerce creators is increasing, so it’s also being added Idea pins (it adopts Stories) and other creative tools to give users more ways to engage their audiences with the app.

The Creator Fund in particular is a good initiative, but the creation of funders is an important trend to keep going.

You can read more about Pinterest’s Creator Fund here.