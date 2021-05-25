NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SANTAQUIN, GENOLA, AND GOSHEN JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Santaquin, Genola, and Goshen, UT—The Utah County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Santaquin, Genola and Goshen, Utah. The position will replace Judge Sharla Williams who passed away in November. Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Shaynie Hunter, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Elk Ridge, • Eric Jewell, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Payson, • David “Jake” Summers, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Eagle Mountain, and • Aaron Wise, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Spanish Fork.

A comment period will be held through June 7, 2021. A final candidate will then be selected by the Santaquin Mayor Kirk Hunsaker, Genola Mayor Marty Larson and Goshen Mayor Steven Staheli within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

