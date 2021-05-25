Leslie Hunt, Lead-Singer With Prog Ensemble District 97 & American Idol Finalist, To Release New EP Ascend June 25, 2021
• “Ascend” offers seven superbly crafted songs each one displaying an honesty & grace mixed with an impassioned beauty.
• Seven gorgeous and affecting reflections on how we’ve all felt about life and love at one time or other.
• “Ascend” marks Part One of a 2-EP Set with a further 7-Track CD EP titled “Descend” to be released in September.
• Videos for the tracks “Right Here”, “Down The Road” and “There You Are” will be released to promote “Ascend”.
Leslie Hunt began her musical career at the tender age of four, playing piano and singing around her hometown of Chicago. Over the years, Leslie has performed on many stages in various roles, developing as a performer and gaining critical acclaim throughout the process. Many will remember Leslie from her appearance and relative success in the singing competition, American Idol, where she progressed into the Top Twenty Female Vocalists during Season 6 of the popular TV show in 2007. Since then, Leslie has continued not only as a solo artist with the release of three albums, “From The Strange To A Stranger” (2006), “Your Hair Is On Fire” (2009) & “Wait For It” (2012), but also as lead vocalist and songwriter for the exploratory Progressive Rock band, District 97.
The captivating rise of Leslie Hunt now continues with the release of “Ascend”, her latest solo EP. A collection of seven exquisite new songs, each one brilliantly written and performed, displaying an honesty and grace mixed with an impassioned beauty. Seven gorgeous and affecting reflections on how we’ve all no doubt felt about love and life at some point in our lives, captured and expertly shaped in the hands of this studied artist.
Whether it is a cheerful, hook-heavy pop tune about love or a dark and insightful ballad of self-discovery, Leslie Hunt’s music is a window into her soul for any listener willing to look.
“Ascend” will mark Part One of what is to be a 2-EP Set, with a further 7-Track EP titled, “Descend” being readied for release in September.
Videos for the tracks “Right Here”, “Down The Road” and “There You Are” will be available as part of the promotion for the “Ascend” EP.
Track Listing:
1. STARTING OVER
2. THERE YOU ARE
3. YOUR WIND
4. WOLF CRIED BOY
5. RIGHT HERE
6. DOWN THE ROAD
7. THE KEY
Released June 25, 2021 on Spirit Of Unicorn Music
To pre-order: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/leslie-hunt-ascend-cd-ep/
For more information:
www.lesliehuntmusic.com
www.facebook.com/lesliehuntlive
www.twitter.com/lesliehunt
www.instagram.com/lesliehunt
Glass Onyon PR
