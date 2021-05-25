Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wolf Administration Announces More Than $11 Million in Funding for Community Projects in Seven Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced dozens of new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) from the Local Share Account (LSA) Monroe and the LSA Northampton and Lehigh programs. The projects will support community development initiatives in Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, and Wayne counties.

“The Local Share Account programs help communities improve operations and infrastructure, enhance quality of life, and purchase necessary equipment,” said Sec. Davin. “The projects approved today will prove beneficial to residents and businesses in seven counties, with impacts that will last for decades to come.”

Examples include: installing water, sewer, and gas lines in communities; purchasing police and fire services equipment; expanding and renovating community buildings; replacing playground equipment; and more.

The LSAs were established under the CFA as part of Act 71, known as the PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act. The act enables the CFA to use gaming funds to provide funds for public interest, community improvement, and economic development projects in the county.

LSA Monroe allows for funding in Monroe and its contiguous counties including Carbon, Lackawanna, Northampton, Pike, and Wayne with fees from Mt. Airy Casino Resort. LSA Northampton and Lehigh uses fees from Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino.

Under state law, licensed gaming facilities are assessed a fee to support and enhance their host communities and mitigate the impact of gaming. Funds in the account are generated by licensed gaming facilities operating in the state.

The projects, totaling more than $11 million approved at today’s CFA meeting, can be found in the CFA Approved Projects – Local Share Account document.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority or DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

