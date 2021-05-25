Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Singleton, Volunteers to Clean-Up Delran’s Swedes Linear Creek Park

Moorestown, NJ – As part of his ongoing commitment to serve the community and encourage volunteerism, State Senator Troy Singleton is partnering with Delran Township to host a litter clean-up for his June “Serve with Senator Singleton” event. The event will take place at Swedes Linear Creek Park in Delran on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Senator is seeking 25 volunteers to help clean up the park. Volunteers will be asked to wear facemasks and bring their own work gloves. Trash bags and trash pick-up sticks will be provided. Anyone interested in volunteering with the Senator can sign-up here:

https://www.troysingleton.com/serve_with_senator_singleton_cleaning_up_delran_s_swedes_linear_creek_park

“Our service projects have proven to be an effective way to crowd-source volunteers to a community project in need of many hands. We are excited to head to Delran to help clean up a section of Swedes Linear Creek Park that accumulates a lot of trash from the highway and is in need of some TLC,” said Singleton. “The goal of this event is to not only beautify our neighborhoods and parks, but to be servants in our community by encouraging volunteerism.”

The Swedes Linear Creek Park runs across many acres in Delran, however, the focus of this clean-up will be the area behind the 7-11 on Chester Avenue.

This will be Senator Singleton’s 31st “Serve with Senator Singleton” event since becoming State Senator in 2018. Previous volunteer efforts include: indoor and outdoor clean-up days at parks and historic sites, animal welfare projects, various clothing and supply drives, painting projects, and community event set-up and staffing. To date, more than 1,000 hours have been donated by volunteers to local community service projects. Since the pandemic, the Senator directed much of his community service focus on addressing food insecurity through food distributions and summertime Food Truck Friday events.

