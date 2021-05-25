Push to Talk Market Size to Reach USD 55.03 Billion in 2028 | Rising Need for Driver Safety and Increasing Demand for Group Communication Systems will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the PTT market include Motorola Solutions, Inc., AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zello, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Azetti Networks AG, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BCE Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global push to talk market size reached USD 27.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global push to talk market revenue growth is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as rising need for driver safety and increasing demand for group communication systems are expected to boost growth of the global push to talk market revenue going ahead. Rising deployment of LTE network is expected to further propel PTT market growth over the forecast period.

However, high investment to deploy land mobile radio system network type push to talk is expected to hamper market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of push to talk software such as Zello, AINA Small Talk, Zinc, and Orion among others by end-users is driving revenue growth of the solution segment, which is expected to register a rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

SMEs segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of push to talk over cellular (PoC) among SMEs.

The cellular segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LTE.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of PoC across various industries such as transportation and logistics, government, energy & utilities, manufacturing, education, public, retail, and healthcare in countries in the region.

Key players in the PTT market include Motorola Solutions, Inc., AT&T Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zello, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Azetti Networks AG, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BCE Inc.

In March 2019, Avtec, Inc. was acquired by Motorola Solutions, Inc. This acquisition was made in order to broaden the company's public safety services and software offerings.

Emergen Research has segmented the global push to talk market on the basis of component, organization size, network type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solutions Hardware Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Large Enterprises SMEs

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Land Mobile Radio System Cellular

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Transportation and Logistics Government Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Education Public Safety Retail Healthcare



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



