Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 4400 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. Then, one of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/rGXw0HG3uyY

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.