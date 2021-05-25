NDOT Encourages Nevadans to Use Best Practices in Landscaping to Protect Stormwater Runoff

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation’s Environmental Division, which oversees disciplines such as stormwater, air quality, noise, wildlife biology, environmental engineering and cultural resources, encourages Nevada residents to practice best practices for residential landscaping when it comes to pesticide and herbicide use. It’s prime time for spring gardening in Nevada but consider water-smart practices when conducting residential landscaping activities.

“Most people are surprised to learn that homes can be a source of pollution,” said James Murphy, Environmental Division Program Manager with the Nevada Department of Transportation. “The Nevada Department of Transportation encourages Nevada residents to take steps to avoid polluting our waterways, such as avoiding overwatering and applying pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers sparingly, with caution, and per product labeling.”

In Nevada, sewer systems and stormwater drains are separate systems. Water that goes down the drain inside a home via toilet or sink goes to a wastewater treatment plant where it’s treated and filtered. Conversely, water that flows down driveways and streets into gutters goes directly into a storm drain that flows untreated into lakes, rivers and streams. Runoff from landscaped areas may contain fertilizers, pesticides or other materials that are harmful to lakes and streams.

Charles Schembre, an environmental scientist with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, said the most important thing residents can do to is to avoid watering the sidewalk. Installing a buffer between the lawn and sidewalk – such as rocks, woody mulch or plants – will prevent runoff onto the sidewalk. This is a critical component in reducing runoff of pollutants into storm drains.

Never dump anything into the storm drain as it flows straight to Nevada’s rivers and lakes. If you see anyone dumping something into a storm drain, call 888-331-6337 to report an illicit discharge.

GARDENING TIPS TO KEEP POLLUTANTS OUT OF NEVADA’S WATERWAYS