215 Beltway Onramp to Interstate 15 Early May 26 Closure in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the eastbound 215 Beltway onramp to northbound Interstate 15 from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m., May 26, in Clark County. The temporary ramp closure is needed for an emergency crash impact attenuator repair.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

