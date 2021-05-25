How to control the number of subscribers on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and more

Whether you run a YouTube channel, a blog or a social media rich, it’s rewarding to know how many subscribers you have on each platform. Not only does the number of subscribers indicate which channels are working and which are not, but you can also use them to build stronger and more profitable partnerships with brands.

However, checking your subscribers is not always easy. For every platform like YouTube that makes you next incredibly transparent, there is a channel where it can be almost impossible to find your subscription count.

Note that I said ‘almost impossible’, not ‘completely impossible’.

I’m here to explain how you can check the number of subscribers on each major channel and social media platform.

Why is it important to know how many subscribers you have on different platforms?

It is essential to know exactly how many subscribers you have on each platform for several reasons.

Suppose you are an emerging marketer influence. Part of your income comes from brands you pay for sponsorships and endorsements. Exactly how much they pay you depends on how many subscribers and followers you have.

If you can show that 50,000 people subscribe to your podcast, 100,000 people read your blog every month and nearly half a million people follow you on Instagram, you are in a very strong position to command a great payday.

Your subscription count can also help you make decisions on the way to become more influential or the growth of your business in general. Imagine that you created accounts on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Pinterest when you started your business and posted equally to everyone.

At some point, you need to focus your efforts on the platform where you are most successful. Your subscription count is a great way to quickly separate good social media platforms from the ineffective ones. After all, what’s the point of wasting time on Pinterest, where you have half a dozen followers, via Twitter, where you have a few thousand?

However, it is not just social media subscribers that you need to think about. Maybe you have a blog that visits more than 100,000 visitors every month, but you only have a few hundred people on your mailing list. This indicates that your email marketing strategy is not working, and you need to take steps to change it.

How to check your subscribers on YouTube

Youtube is one of the more transparent subscriber-based platforms out there. Log in to your account, click on your profile photo and go to your channel. You can see the number of subscribers under the username of your channel.

You can also see your number of subscribers by going to YouTube Studio. In addition to the overall numbers, you can find a list of your 100 most recent subscribers.

Visitors to your channel will see an abbreviated version of your subscriber number rounded to the nearest 10, 100 or 1000 subscribers. YouTube Studio provides a handy table that shows you how many subscribers are being shown to viewers.

YouTube also notifies you via YouTube Studio and by email when you reach certain subscriber milestones.

How to check your subscriber number on your podcast

Podcast success goes far beyond the number of subscribers, but the measure that many podcasters like is how many people subscribe to their podcast. This is often the hardest number to find.

Part of the problem is that consumers can use dozens of different podcasts to subscribe to shows rather than one platform like YouTube. This means that your number of podcast subscribers will only be an estimate.

Most podcast platforms, from free to expensive, offer some way to check your number of subscribers. The method (and accuracy) varies per platform. However, the platform should make clear how you can find this number. This is usually on the side of the place where you post your podcast.

However, some podcasting programs release subscriber numbers. You can end up with a little more accuracy this way, but it requires more legwork on your part.

Some of these are Podcast Addict and Castbox, though both make up about two percent of the market. If you multiply one of the two subscribers by 50, you may have a vague idea of ​​how many subscribers you have in total, but this will not give you the full picture.

A final suggestion of The Podcast Host is to publish a new episode and refrain from promoting it on social media, email or anywhere else. In theory, any download that was automatically downloaded from subscribers within about 24 hours of your application being placed; So if you have 50 downloads within a day of posting your episode, you probably have about 50 subscribers.

How to check your number of subscribers on social media

Most social media platforms make your number of subscribers readily available, so it’s easy to know where to look.

Here’s how you can find your subscribers on all the major social media platforms.

Facebook

How are you follower counts on Facebook depends on whether you have a private user account or a business page.

Private users can allow people to follow them by turning on public posts and allowing people who are not their friends to follow them. This is an excellent option for bloggers and public figures who do not want a private and a business Facebook account.

If you are, then go to the “Friends” tab on your profile page and click on the “Sub-followers” sub-page. This will show you a complete list of followers. You can see the total figure even faster by reading the “Introduction” section on your profile page.

Facebook Business Page owners will need to navigate to their page, click the “More” tab, and then click “Community” in the drop-down menu. Here you can find your total number of followers, what your followers have posted on your page, and all posts on which your business page is tagged.

Instagram

Instagram puts your number of followers in front and in the middle. At the top of your profile you can see how many people you follow and how many people you follow. Once you have more than 10,000 followers, the number will be rounded to the nearest 100 or 1000 followers.

Use if you want to get an exact number of subscribers Instagram’s Insights tool. Navigate to the section in the app and click on “Public” to see an exact number of fans and a growth comparison with the previous week.

Twitter

If you have less than 10,000 followers on Twitter, you can see exactly how many people you follow by looking at your profile page. If your number of followers is higher than that, round off Twitter to the nearest hundred followers.

Go to the to find the exact number of subscribers on Twitter Analysis and move your mouse over the subscriber number in the upper right corner. An exact score will appear.

Snapchat

The only way to see how your subscribers are counting on Snapchat is to Public profile. Not only will you be able to see your subscribers at the back of the platform, but you will also have the option to display your tracking score publicly.

TikTok

You need a Pro account to verify your account subscribers count on TikTok. With this type of account set up, go to the “Settings” menu and click on “Analytics.” It shows a graph of how many video views you have received in the last 28 days and how many followers you have.

Note: You must wait seven days after creating a TikTok Pro account before analytics data becomes available.

LinkedIn

When I talk about LinkedIn subscribers, I do not mean the number of connections you have. I’m talking about the number of followers you have.

Log in to your account and scroll down to find the “Activity” section to see how many followers you have. There you can see your exact number of followers.

Pinterest

Track your Pinterest subscription count on you Analytics Dashboard. In addition to your number of followers, you can see engagement statistics, popular followers’ pens, referral traffic, other key influencers, and competitor data.

How to check your subscriber number on your blog

People do not subscribe to blogs in the same way they subscribe to YouTube channels or podcasts. This makes it a little harder to come up with a subscriber number. Here’s what you can do to appreciate your subscribers. Create an email newsletter and see how many people sign up. Having an email is probably the best way to determine how many people are “subscribing” to your blog. However, you should ask people to enter their email addresses without giving them anything other than your updates in return. as Ahrefs do, for example. If you offer them something like a discount on a product you sell, you can not prove that they read your blog every week – they can stop reading immediately after receiving their discount. Count your subscribers if you already have an email. It can be as simple as checking your blogging number as well as opening up your email marketing platform and seeing how many people you have email marketing list. Use Google Analytics if you do not have or want to send an email. If you think your email list does not display your subscriber numbers accurately, you can Google Analytics report to estimate the subscribers you have. Navigate to the “Public” tab, click the “Behavior” drop-down menu, and select “New vs. Return.” This gives you a graph that separates new users from returning visitors. I recommend taking the data over the last 30 days to get an accurate idea of ​​your subscriber count.

Closure

It’s definitely worth knowing your number, but it’s not the best. The engagement measures on your website, YouTube and social channels is also an effective way to show brands and other potential partners how valuable your fans are.

It is also an excellent way to determine which social media accounts are worth your time.

If you still feel trapped, whether you have subscribers or involvement, that’s fine – there are many criteria to consider. Read my guide on how to do this make social media marketing work for you.

On which platform do you have the most subscribers?