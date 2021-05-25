The complete list of social media holidays (2021 edition)

Organic reach is quite difficult to find for brands in 2021, with the exception of social media holidays. Combined with the right hashtag, these holidays offer businesses the opportunity to reach a like-minded crowd.

Who makes up social media holidays?

Some days are the byproducts of marketing campaigns. Some have been declared by official organizations such as the United Nations. It seems that others have been manifested by the sheer absurdity of the internet.

Some days have several holidays, such as May 7, which happens to be the national beer day in the United States and the World Health Day. Some days are about serious issues, other days are National Just Because Day (August 27). Some are strictly holidays on social media, while many are also holidays outside of social media.

Not every social media holiday is worth celebrating. Find the holidays that suit your niche.

This approach increases the chances of connecting with people around shared values ​​and interests rather than gimmicks.

2021 social media holiday calendar

January

Financial Wellness Month

January 4: National Trivia Day #NationalTriviaDay

January 15: National Hat Day #NationalHatDay

January 15: National Bagel Day # NationalBagelDay

January 17: Ditch Your Resolution Day #DitchYourResolutionDay

January 25: Opposite Day #OppositeDAy

Blue Monday: Third Monday of January

Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD: Fourth Monday in January

February

Black History Month (US)

February 2: Groundhog Day

February 8: Safer Internet Day

February 9: National Pizza Day #NationalPizzaDay

February 11: International Day for Women and Girls in Science #WomenInScience

February 13: Valentine’s Day

February 17: # RandomActsOfKindnessDay

February 21: Family Day (Canada, except Quebec)

National Skip the Straw Day: fourth Friday in February

March

Women’s History Month

Month for endometriosis awareness

March 1: Zero Discrimination Day

March 3: World Wildlife Day #WorldWildlifeDay

March 4: World Book Day # World Book Day

March 8: International Women’s Day #InternationalWomensDay #IWD[YEAR]

March 14: Pi Day # PiDay

March 18: Global Recycling Day

March 19: World Sleep Day

March 20: International Day of Happiness # InternationalDayofHappiness

March 22: World Water Day #WorldWaterDay # Water2me

March 24: Equal pay day

March 29: National day for mom and doll business owners

March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility # TransDayofVisibility # TDOV

National Day of Disconnection #DayOfUnplugging: First Friday of March

April

Move more month

National Poetry Month

Four Diversity Month

April 1: Walk to work day

April 6: National Carbonara Day

April 7: National Beer Day (US)

April 7: World Health Day

April 10: Siblings’ Day #NationalSiblingsDay

April 11: National Pet Day #NationalPetDay

April 20: 420

April 22: Earth Day

April 24: World Immunization Week

April 28: National Superhero Day

April 29: International Dance Day # InternationalDanceDay

May

Asian Heritage Month

Skin Cancer Awareness Month

National month for teen self-esteem (US)

National Month for Clean Air (US)

Mental Health Awareness Month

May 3-7: Teachers’ Appreciation Week

May 4: Thank You Teacher Day #ThankATeacher

May 4: Star Wars Day # StarWarsDay, # MayThe4thBeWithYou

May 12: International Nurses’ Day

May 17: Tax Day (US)

May 17: International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphophia

May 18: International Museum Day

May 28: World Hunger Day

June

LGBTQ proud month

June 1: International Children’s Day

June 3: World Day

June 3: World Cycling Day

June 4: National Cheese Day (US)

June 4: National Donut Day (US) #NationalDonutDay

June 6: Higher Education Day #HigherEducationDay

June 8: Best Friends Day #BestFriendsDay

June 8: World Ocean Day #WorldOceansDay

June 19: Juneteenth (USA)

June 21: World Music Day

June 21: National Selfie Day #NationalSelfieDay

June 30: Social Media Day #SMDay, #SocialMediaDay

July

July 3: International Plastic Bag Free Day

July 6: International Sunday

July 7: World Chocolate Day #WorldChocolateDay

July 15: Social Media Giving Day

July 15: National Day for Clean Beauty (USA)

July 17: World Emoji Day #WorldEmojiDay

July 18: National Ice Cream Day

July 18: World Listening Day

July 30: International Friendship Day

August

Black Business Month

August 8: International Cat Day # InternationalCatDay

August 8: National CBD Day

August 9-16: Shark Week # SharkWeek

August 12: International Youth Day # Youth Day

August 13: Black Women’s Equal Pay Day #BlackWomensEqualPayDay

August 14: National Day for Financial Awareness

August 19: World Photo Day #WorldPhotoDay

August 26: National Dog Day (US) #NationalDogDay

September

World Alzheimer’s Month

National Spanish Heritage Month (US)

September 12: National Video Game Day #NationalVideoGamesDay

September 21: World Alzheimer’s Day

September 30: International Podcast Day # InternationalPodcastDay

October

Black History Month (UK)

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Global Diversity Awareness Month

National Awareness Month for Bullying

National Cyber ​​Security Awareness Month

October 1: International Coffee Day #InternationalCoffeeDay

October 4-10: Space Week

October 5: International Teachers’ Day #WorldTeachersDay

October 10: World Mental Health Day #WorldMentalHeathDay

October 11: Indigenous Volksdag

October 11: National Outcome Day

October 29: National Cat Day (US)

November

Men’s Health Awareness Month (also known as No-Shave November and “Movember”)

November 8: Friendliness Day on social media

November 8: STEM Day #STEMDay

November 13: World Friendliness Day # WKD

November 13–19: Transgender Awareness Week

Black Friday: Friday after Thanksgiving Day (USA)

Small Business Saturday: Saturday after Thanksgiving Day (USA)

Cyber ​​Monday: Monday after Thanksgiving Day (USA)

Tuesday Giving: Tuesday After Thanksgiving Day (US)

December

AIDS Awareness Month

December 3: International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 4: National Cookie Day

8 examples of good holiday posts on social media

Fenty Beauty: Black History Month

Fenty Beauty inaugurated Black History Month this year with a small history lesson, thanks to founder Rihanna.

In 2011, a Twitter user offensively asked why Rihanna’s hair looked ‘so canvas’, in the music video for her song “Man Down.” In response, the music and business magnate slammed back: ‘Because I’m a black bitch !!!!’ Seven years later, Fenty Beauty launched a liquid eyeliner with the iconic name, “Because I’m Black.”

The unapologetic, empowering line speaks to both Fenty Beauty’s brand goal and audience. We give it a Clapback-lipstick-wear chef’s kiss.

Knix: International Women’s Day

Knix CEO Joanna Griffiths delivered a supportive message on International Women’s Day … amid the delivery of twin girls. It really doesn’t get any more remarkable than that.

Sincerely and urgently, the post shows the intimate garment founder’s priorities, which include reject investors who raise money while pregnant.

Food for Soul: Carbonara Day

While we all like to celebrate Carbonara Day, it suits some organizations, like Food for Soul, more than others. The non-profit organization, founded by Italian chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore, used its inventive food with a banana peel-carbonara recipe. Followers were encouraged to donate and share the “care” in #CAREbonara Day.

Time’s Up: International Transgender Day of Visibility

As a charity that advocates for victims of sexual harassment, this post from Time’s Up is a meaningful expression of solidarity with the transgender community. The simple gesture received the engagement more than six times than the message that followed.

National Center for Women’s Rights: Equal Pay Day

In this TikTok video, the people behind the National Women’s Law Center break down the meaning of Equal Pay Day with cold, hard facts. The commenter drew more than 47 times more views than the previous report from the account.

Flourishing Market: Teachers’ Appreciation Week

Thrive Market showed appreciation to teachers with a gift. The contest was also a reminder that the wholesale online grocery store offers teachers free membership throughout the year.

WWF #WorldWithoutNature: World Nature Day

Inspired by One Minute Briefs, World Wildlife Fund challenged brands to take part in World Wild Life Day by removing nature from their logos. The aim of the campaign was to create a dazzling portrait of a world without nature.

Nature Today, nature has disappeared from the logos of the biggest brands in the world This is why: A #WorldWithout Nature is a world that is incomplete pic.twitter.com/cd8lSfLcAJ – WWF (@WWF) March 3, 2021

As planned, #WorldWithoutNature generated a lot of social awareness and conversations, including a sharp observation from climate activist Greta Thunberg:

We discuss today a #WorldWithout Nature as if it means that “our children will not be able to see pandas in the future” or that “we will not be able to eat certain types of food”. A world without nature is no world. Stop separating ‘man’ and ‘nature’. Humans are part of nature. – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 3, 2021

B Corp: National Beer Day

B Corp. has embarked on National Beer Day to highlight its community of certified brewers. These posts took advantage of the number strength because they could give a boost by marking relevant accounts. By viewing breweries by region, B Corp.’s national beer day celebrations shared the tourism scope of its community.

Plan your posts in advance and never miss a social media vacation with Hootsuite. From a single dashboard, you can publish and schedule placements, find relevant conversions, engage audiences, measure results, and more. Try it for free today.

