The complete list of social media holidays (2021 edition)
Organic reach is quite difficult to find for brands in 2021, with the exception of social media holidays. Combined with the right hashtag, these holidays offer businesses the opportunity to reach a like-minded crowd.
Who makes up social media holidays?
Some days are the byproducts of marketing campaigns. Some have been declared by official organizations such as the United Nations. It seems that others have been manifested by the sheer absurdity of the internet.
Some days have several holidays, such as May 7, which happens to be the national beer day in the United States and the World Health Day. Some days are about serious issues, other days are National Just Because Day (August 27). Some are strictly holidays on social media, while many are also holidays outside of social media.
Not every social media holiday is worth celebrating. Find the holidays that suit your niche.
This approach increases the chances of connecting with people around shared values and interests rather than gimmicks.
2021 social media holiday calendar
January
Financial Wellness Month
January 4: National Trivia Day #NationalTriviaDay
January 15: National Hat Day #NationalHatDay
January 15: National Bagel Day # NationalBagelDay
January 17: Ditch Your Resolution Day #DitchYourResolutionDay
January 25: Opposite Day #OppositeDAy
Blue Monday: Third Monday of January
Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD: Fourth Monday in January
February
Black History Month (US)
February 2: Groundhog Day
February 8: Safer Internet Day
February 9: National Pizza Day #NationalPizzaDay
February 11: International Day for Women and Girls in Science #WomenInScience
February 13: Valentine’s Day
February 17: # RandomActsOfKindnessDay
February 21: Family Day (Canada, except Quebec)
National Skip the Straw Day: fourth Friday in February
March
Women’s History Month
Month for endometriosis awareness
March 1: Zero Discrimination Day
March 3: World Wildlife Day #WorldWildlifeDay
March 4: World Book Day # World Book Day
March 8: International Women’s Day #InternationalWomensDay #IWD[YEAR]
March 14: Pi Day # PiDay
March 18: Global Recycling Day
March 19: World Sleep Day
March 20: International Day of Happiness # InternationalDayofHappiness
March 22: World Water Day #WorldWaterDay # Water2me
March 24: Equal pay day
March 29: National day for mom and doll business owners
March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility # TransDayofVisibility # TDOV
National Day of Disconnection #DayOfUnplugging: First Friday of March
April
Move more month
National Poetry Month
Four Diversity Month
April 1: Walk to work day
April 6: National Carbonara Day
April 7: National Beer Day (US)
April 7: World Health Day
April 10: Siblings’ Day #NationalSiblingsDay
April 11: National Pet Day #NationalPetDay
April 20: 420
April 22: Earth Day
April 24: World Immunization Week
April 28: National Superhero Day
April 29: International Dance Day # InternationalDanceDay
May
Asian Heritage Month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
National month for teen self-esteem (US)
National Month for Clean Air (US)
Mental Health Awareness Month
May 3-7: Teachers’ Appreciation Week
May 4: Thank You Teacher Day #ThankATeacher
May 4: Star Wars Day # StarWarsDay, # MayThe4thBeWithYou
May 12: International Nurses’ Day
May 17: Tax Day (US)
May 17: International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphophia
May 18: International Museum Day
May 28: World Hunger Day
June
LGBTQ proud month
June 1: International Children’s Day
June 3: World Day
June 3: World Cycling Day
June 4: National Cheese Day (US)
June 4: National Donut Day (US) #NationalDonutDay
June 6: Higher Education Day #HigherEducationDay
June 8: Best Friends Day #BestFriendsDay
June 8: World Ocean Day #WorldOceansDay
June 19: Juneteenth (USA)
June 21: World Music Day
June 21: National Selfie Day #NationalSelfieDay
June 30: Social Media Day #SMDay, #SocialMediaDay
July
July 3: International Plastic Bag Free Day
July 6: International Sunday
July 7: World Chocolate Day #WorldChocolateDay
July 15: Social Media Giving Day
July 15: National Day for Clean Beauty (USA)
July 17: World Emoji Day #WorldEmojiDay
July 18: National Ice Cream Day
July 18: World Listening Day
July 30: International Friendship Day
August
Black Business Month
August 8: International Cat Day # InternationalCatDay
August 8: National CBD Day
August 9-16: Shark Week # SharkWeek
August 12: International Youth Day # Youth Day
August 13: Black Women’s Equal Pay Day #BlackWomensEqualPayDay
August 14: National Day for Financial Awareness
August 19: World Photo Day #WorldPhotoDay
August 26: National Dog Day (US) #NationalDogDay
September
World Alzheimer’s Month
National Spanish Heritage Month (US)
September 12: National Video Game Day #NationalVideoGamesDay
September 21: World Alzheimer’s Day
September 30: International Podcast Day # InternationalPodcastDay
October
Black History Month (UK)
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Global Diversity Awareness Month
National Awareness Month for Bullying
National Cyber Security Awareness Month
October 1: International Coffee Day #InternationalCoffeeDay
October 4-10: Space Week
October 5: International Teachers’ Day #WorldTeachersDay
October 10: World Mental Health Day #WorldMentalHeathDay
October 11: Indigenous Volksdag
October 11: National Outcome Day
October 29: National Cat Day (US)
November
Men’s Health Awareness Month (also known as No-Shave November and “Movember”)
November 8: Friendliness Day on social media
November 8: STEM Day #STEMDay
November 13: World Friendliness Day # WKD
November 13–19: Transgender Awareness Week
Black Friday: Friday after Thanksgiving Day (USA)
Small Business Saturday: Saturday after Thanksgiving Day (USA)
Cyber Monday: Monday after Thanksgiving Day (USA)
Tuesday Giving: Tuesday After Thanksgiving Day (US)
December
AIDS Awareness Month
December 3: International Day of Persons with Disabilities
December 4: National Cookie Day
8 examples of good holiday posts on social media
Fenty Beauty: Black History Month
Fenty Beauty inaugurated Black History Month this year with a small history lesson, thanks to founder Rihanna.
In 2011, a Twitter user offensively asked why Rihanna’s hair looked ‘so canvas’, in the music video for her song “Man Down.” In response, the music and business magnate slammed back: ‘Because I’m a black bitch !!!!’ Seven years later, Fenty Beauty launched a liquid eyeliner with the iconic name, “Because I’m Black.”
The unapologetic, empowering line speaks to both Fenty Beauty’s brand goal and audience. We give it a Clapback-lipstick-wear chef’s kiss.
Knix: International Women’s Day
Knix CEO Joanna Griffiths delivered a supportive message on International Women’s Day … amid the delivery of twin girls. It really doesn’t get any more remarkable than that.
Sincerely and urgently, the post shows the intimate garment founder’s priorities, which include reject investors who raise money while pregnant.
Food for Soul: Carbonara Day
While we all like to celebrate Carbonara Day, it suits some organizations, like Food for Soul, more than others. The non-profit organization, founded by Italian chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore, used its inventive food with a banana peel-carbonara recipe. Followers were encouraged to donate and share the “care” in #CAREbonara Day.
Time’s Up: International Transgender Day of Visibility
As a charity that advocates for victims of sexual harassment, this post from Time’s Up is a meaningful expression of solidarity with the transgender community. The simple gesture received the engagement more than six times than the message that followed.
National Center for Women’s Rights: Equal Pay Day
In this TikTok video, the people behind the National Women’s Law Center break down the meaning of Equal Pay Day with cold, hard facts. The commenter drew more than 47 times more views than the previous report from the account.
@nationalwomenslawcenter
now that you’re really getting it, are you ready to fight back? go to nwlc.org/wagegap to find out more #equalpay now #wagegap #equalpaid #feminisme
Flourishing Market: Teachers’ Appreciation Week
Thrive Market showed appreciation to teachers with a gift. The contest was also a reminder that the wholesale online grocery store offers teachers free membership throughout the year.
WWF #WorldWithoutNature: World Nature Day
Inspired by One Minute Briefs, World Wildlife Fund challenged brands to take part in World Wild Life Day by removing nature from their logos. The aim of the campaign was to create a dazzling portrait of a world without nature.
Nature Today, nature has disappeared from the logos of the biggest brands in the world This is why: A #WorldWithout Nature is a world that is incomplete pic.twitter.com/cd8lSfLcAJ
– WWF (@WWF) March 3, 2021
As planned, #WorldWithoutNature generated a lot of social awareness and conversations, including a sharp observation from climate activist Greta Thunberg:
We discuss today a #WorldWithout Nature as if it means that “our children will not be able to see pandas in the future” or that “we will not be able to eat certain types of food”. A world without nature is no world. Stop separating ‘man’ and ‘nature’. Humans are part of nature.
– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 3, 2021
B Corp: National Beer Day
B Corp. has embarked on National Beer Day to highlight its community of certified brewers. These posts took advantage of the number strength because they could give a boost by marking relevant accounts. By viewing breweries by region, B Corp.’s national beer day celebrations shared the tourism scope of its community.
