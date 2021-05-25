Charles Towne Holdings Launches New Advisory Division

Charles Towne Holdings in Charleston, S.C., creates an advisory team of former CEOs, CFOs to help middle market companies solve complex business problems.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA , May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Towne Holdings has launched a new division to service middle market companies that require solutions to complex business problems. Charles Towne Advisory Services is a team of former CEOs and CFOs who have deep industry knowledge and expertise.

The team’s specialized skills have been honed over the years and are useful in developing business strategy, managing through a business crisis or reorganization, evaluating and executing acquisitions as well as preparing for a capital raise or monetization event.



The advisory team is comprised of:

-- Peter Barbaresi, former CEO of Velocity Sports Performance and Yoga Six. He is currently a business management advisor to several companies in health, wellness and fitness as well as multi-unit and franchised concepts. He resides in Los Angeles.

-- Billy Campbell, former CEO in the entertainment industry, including president of Discovery Networks, managing director of Royal Caribbean’s GoBe E-Commerce venture and CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. He resides in Charleston, S.C., and Miami.

-- Jorge Forgues, former CFO in the Saas/technology and cyber security industry, most recently as CFO for Binary Fountain, a software company in the online reputation management space. He resides in Charleston, S.C.

-- Daniel Griesemer, former CEO of Gymboree Group, Tillys Inc., and Coldwater Creek Inc. He resides in Los Angeles.

-- Michael McCracken, former CEO in the entertainment and advertising industries. Following the successful sale of his co-founded UGO Entertainment venture to Hearst Corporation in 2007, he launched MCM Venture Partners, a boutique investment banking and strategic advisory firm. He resides in Los Angeles.

-- Keith Senglaub, former CFO in the entertainment industry, most recently with Feld Entertainment, the world’s largest privately held producer of live touring and location-based family entertainment. He resides in Sarasota, Florida.

Charles Towne Advisory Services works with privately held, mid-sized companies around the country as they grow and respond to business challenges. Well qualified to add expert resources, the firm’s services are added value for the investors in businesses, including private equity firms, hedge funds, family offices, banks, law firms and accounting firms.

“After years of working with businesses in a variety of industries, we realized there was a real need for this kind of high-level advice from some of the country’s most talented C-level executives,” Charles Towne Holdings CEO Andy Brusman said. “This team has unparalleled experience in all facets of business and in a variety of industries. This advice and knowledge will be critical in helping mid-sized companies break through challenges, overcome financial hurdles and plan for next steps.”

Its advisory services include:

-- Strategy Consulting

-- CEO Thought Partnering

-- Interim CEO/COO/CFO/Chief of Staff

-- Restructuring and Turnaround Management

-- Mergers & Acquisition Support

-- Succession Planning and Execution

-- Capital Raising/M & A Preparation

To learn more about Charles Towne Advisory Services, contact Charles Towne Holdings CEO Andy Brusman at 804-310-5035 or email at abrusman@charlestowneholdings.com.

About Charles Towne Holdings

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Charles Towne Holdings is an independent capital markets and financial advisory firm. The firm operates under three wholly owned subsidiaries: Charles Towne Securities, provides mergers and acquisitions, private placements and other financial advisory services to companies worldwide; Charles Towne Investment Management makes principal investments in private, lower middle market companies; and Charles Towne Advisory Services provides strategic consulting services to middle market companies and the private equity groups.

