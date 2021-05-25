Attorney General Moody Leads Effort to Pass the Fraud and Scam Reduction Act
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is leading efforts to pass the Fraud and Scam Reduction Act. The act, comprised of the Stop Senior Scam Act and the Seniors Fraud Prevention Act of 2021, will assist stakeholders in training employees to recognize the warning signs of elder fraud and to prevent irreversible damage to elderly victims. Attorney General Moody is joined by a bipartisan group of 47 other attorneys general writing in support of the bill to congressional leaders. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is home to more than 5 million seniors and they deserve to enjoy their golden years free of worry from scammers trying to target them. That is why I am urging our congressional leaders to pass this important legislation. Senior protection has always been an important mission of my office and I will continue to fight to protect Florida seniors.”The Stop Senior Scams Act will establish the Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Group that is accountable to the Federal Trade Commission. The group will collect data generated by stakeholders such as retailers, financial services, and wire-transfer companies to help educate employees on how to identify and prevent scams that target seniors. The group will develop training and educational materials for those employees best suited to identify the warning signs of elder fraud. The Seniors Fraud Prevention Act of 2021 will establish the Office for the Prevention of Fraud Targeting Seniors—housed in the Bureau of Consumer Protection of the FTC. The office will complement the efforts of the Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Group by:
Monitoring emerging scams that target seniors through the mail, television, internet, telemarketing and robocalls;
Disseminating information on common fraud schemes;
Sharing information on how to report suspected senior fraud scams to a national fraud hotline and the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network; and
The FTC will also work with the U.S. Attorney General’s Office to log and track complaints from victims and relay the information to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.
To read the letter, click here. Attorney General Moody led the bipartisan effort and is joined by attorneys general from: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.Protecting Florida seniors is one of Attorney General Moody’s top priorities. Soon after taking office, Attorney General Moody created the Senior Protection Team—an intra-agency group of experts working in coordination with law enforcement and outside organizations to fight fraud targeting seniors. For more information on Attorney General Moody’s efforts in senior protection, click here. Attorney General Moody recently announced the passage of historic senior protection legislation in Florida. The Florida Attorney General’s Office worked closely with the Elder Law section of the Florida Bar, Senator Danny Burgess and Representative Colleen Burton in crafting legislation designed to prevent and bring to justice criminals attempting to exploit Florida’s elderly population. Attorney General Moody also serves as co-chair of theElder Justice Committee of the National Association of Attorneys General.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.