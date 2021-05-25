Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Wednesday, May 26, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for West Fargo Police Department Lt. Adam Gustafson, who died while on duty May 18 at the age of 40. A service to celebrate the life and honor the memory of Gustafson will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northview Church in Fargo.

“Lt. Adam Gustafson served the citizens of West Fargo for more than a decade and served his country in the Army National Guard for seven years, dedicating his life to the safety and protection of his community and his country,” Burgum said. “Kathryn and I extend our prayers and condolences to his family, friends and law enforcement colleagues, and we lower the flags to signify our deepest respect and gratitude for his devoted service.”