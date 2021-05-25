Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,701 in the last 365 days.

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Wednesday, May 26, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for West Fargo Police Department Lt. Adam Gustafson, who died while on duty May 18 at the age of 40. A service to celebrate the life and honor the memory of Gustafson will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northview Church in Fargo.

“Lt. Adam Gustafson served the citizens of West Fargo for more than a decade and served his country in the Army National Guard for seven years, dedicating his life to the safety and protection of his community and his country,” Burgum said. “Kathryn and I extend our prayers and condolences to his family, friends and law enforcement colleagues, and we lower the flags to signify our deepest respect and gratitude for his devoted service.”

You just read:

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of West Fargo Police Lt. Adam Gustafson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.