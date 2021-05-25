REP. PATTERSON ENCOURAGES HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES AND CURRENT COLLEGE STUDENTS TO APPLY FOR TEXAS ARMED SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

05/21/2021

(Frisco, TX) —State Representative Jared Patterson announced that he will once again utilize a committee of veterans from House District 106 to assist him in nominating a recipient for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP).

Each year, Texas state legislators may appoint one student for the TASSP, a state program created to encourage Texas students to complete their baccalaureate degree and participate in Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) at civilian colleges. The TASSP award amount for the 2021-2022 academic year will be up to $10,000.

In making his selection, Representative Patterson said that last year, input from local veterans was crucial. "I am grateful for the opportunity to make this selection, but couldn't do so without the input from the veterans that have served our country and know firsthand what it takes to be successful in the military," Patterson stated. "I look forward to working with both the old and new members of the veterans committee to award the most deserving applicant."

Patterson announced the following initial committee members to join him in selecting this year's TASSP appointee: • Sergeant First Class John Keating, United States Army, Retired — Frisco; • Airman First Class Fred Rogers, United States Air Force, Retired — Frisco; • Lance Corporal Jeff Perry, United States Marine Corps, Retired — Aubrey; • Lieutenant Colonel Jim Baker, United States Air Force, Retired — Little Elm; • First Lieutenant Dick Ensweisler, United States Army, Retired — The Colony; • Sergeant DeLeon English, United States Marine Corps, Retired -- Little Elm; • Master Sergeant Reg Frazier, United States Air Force, Retired -- Frisco; • First Lieutenant Chuck Wright, United States Marine Corps, Retired -- Frisco; • Petty Officer 3rd Class, Michael Shasteen, United States Navy, Retired -- Frisco; and • Lieutenant Colonel Gary Bilyeu, United States Marine Corps, Active Reserves -- Sanger

Representative Patterson's office will accept and review applications over the next four weeks, and the committee will conduct interviews and make its selection by the end of July. Interested applicants should send their application form, resume, and a brief cover letter describing their interest in the scholarship and in ROTC to Representative Patterson. For more information about the TASSP or to apply for the scholarship, please send an email to: jared.patterson@house.texas.gov.

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Urban Affairs, and Resolutions Calendars. He also serves on the House Interim Study Committee on Aggregate Production Operations, and the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

Contact Info