Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall Switching to Single-Shot Janssen Vaccine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 25, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Beginning Thursday, May 27, the single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be available at the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Columbia Place Mall. The CVC site is a FEMA-supported, large-scale vaccination clinic that's a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), Richland County and the City of Columbia. This will be the only vaccine available at the site beginning May 27.

Through the first six weeks of the clinic, nurses at the CVC site have been administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to South Carolina residents, as well as to travelers from other states who stopped to get vaccinated. As of Tuesday morning, 18,211 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered at the site, including 11,415 first doses and 6,796 second doses. All eligible residents, including ages 12-15, are encouraged to visit the CVC site today and Wednesday to get their Pfizer vaccine. Nurses at the site are assisting residents with scheduling their second dose of the vaccine.

Because the Janssen vaccine is authorized for those 18 and older, the CVC site will be limited to that age range as of Thursday.

“We can’t say enough about the local, state, and federal partners who have made the CVC site such a success. Thanks to their work, we have made significant progress through this collaborative effort,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “The Community Vaccination Center has served a huge role in keeping South Carolinians safe and will continue that effort with the Janssen vaccine during the site’s final two weeks of service. We encourage all eligible residents to roll up their sleeve and get their shot.”

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be offered at the CVC site from Thursday, May 27 to Wednesday, June 9. The site will remain open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment, insurance, ID, or documentation is required, and the location welcomes walk-ins and those who want to drive-through in their vehicles.

DHEC encourages all South Carolinians who have not yet received their vaccination to get their Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna or Pfizer shots as soon as possible. Getting your COVID-19 vaccine has never been easier, with many clinics offering extended hours with virtually no identification necessary.

For more information on the Janssen vaccine, click here. Find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

