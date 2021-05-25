The Grindhouse Radio: From Relative Upstarts to iTunes Accolades
Tantalizing Trio Making International Impact With Weekly Pop Culture Podcast and Daily Specialty ShowsRONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grindhouse Radio, also known as GHR is an internationally syndicated, award winning, pop culture talk radio series that is featured on iHeartRadio, iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify and over 25 other syndicated networks with between 3.5 - 4 million listeners weekly worldwide. The Grindhouse has been ranked as high as #15 on the Overall worldwide charts for iTunes, with a long run holding a weekly spot in the Top 20 Best Comedic Podcasts worldwide ranking highest at #6. Since 2015, GHR has become a trusted, daily destination for the fans with superstar guests like Kel Mitchell, Chef Chris Santos, Chris Kirkpatrick, Taboo, DMC, Carole Baskin, Stan Lee, Greg Cipes, Robert Davi, Mo Collins, EG Daily, Lou Ferrigno, Will Friedle, Ernie Hudson, Sean Schemmel, Walter E. Jones, Phil Lamarr, Katrina Law, Charles Martinet, Steven Ogg, Khary Peyton, Jaret Reddick, Rikki Rockett, J-Sutta, IronE Singleton, Lee Swift, Veronica Taylor, Rob Wiethoff and countless others.
Albeit GHR is internationally syndicated - the show and its cast also have a tremendous local appeal with between 620k –650k listeners respectively in the Long Island, New York market where they reside. They were nominated and voted the 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 Best Radio Station on Long Island over all the leading competition including terrestrial radio for four consecutive years. In 2019 GHR was nominated and voted winners in three categories... Best Radio Station on Long Island, as well as GHR's Brimstone winning Best Twitter account from Long Island and Best Long Island Personality over Billy Joel, Jerry Seinfeld and Alec Baldwin for the 2nd consecutive year. It should also be noted that GHR's Kim Adragna was nominated for the Personality Award. Furthermore, GHR was announced as a 2018 SCORE American Small Business Awards Champion and National Grand Champion – prompting a Certificate of Recognition from NY Mayor DeBlasio. The Grindhouse Radio was awarded the 2020 New York State Senate Empire Business Award in recognition of their repeated contributions to the community and New York State followed by a 2021 Platinum Communitas Award for Excellence in Corporate Responsibility | Making a Difference and Brimstone awarded for Excellence in Community Service | Leadership in Individual Community Service.
In 2021, GHR was awarded a Gold AVA Digital Award for Audio Production / Radio Podcast and a Gold Award of Excellence | Individual Episodes, Entertainment Podcast for the 27th Annual Communicator Awards. On social media, GHR branded GIFs have been used over 900 million times via their official Giphy account. Notably, Adragna has been named a recipient of the Long Island Business News’, 30 Under 30 Award 2019 and Grindhouse Radio was a major topic of discussion at the European Planetary Science Congress 2018 – officially making them a citable source for scientific and collegiate papers.
GHR is essentially a show that is designed to appeal to everyone, from a group of not-so “normal” people. Carefully crafted into a TWO HOUR talk radio show, the Grindhouse cast offers listeners their weekly pop culture fix of current news & events, comics, music, gadgets, gaming, sports and movies seamlessly blended in to a precise format. A no holds barred, madhouse of mythological proportions, GHR aims to be the public's weekly fix for pop-culture, nerdisms and all around oddball topics that relate to media and celebrity.
About Brimstone:
Brimstone has had a successful and rewarding career spanning well over four decades; participating in numerous entertainment fields boasting a list of titles including professional wrestler, radio host/professional podcaster, actor, voice actor, author, musician, philanthropist, food critic, horror model, and comic book/animated/children’s book/video game hero. He’s been called Renaissance man by many, but more accurately described as a well-seasoned entertainer and serial entertainment entrepreneur. Visit his Official Website at www.therealbrimstone.com/brimstone for full Bio.
About Kim Adragna:
Kim Adragna is an actress, model, voice-over actor, writer, producer, and brand influencer. Visit her landing page on the GHR Website at https://www.thegrindhouseradio.com/kim-adragna for full Bio.
About Tom Greer:
Tom Greer aka Mr. Greer is an audio producer, editor, brand influencer, on-air radio talent, and sports fanatic. Visit his Official Website at https://tom367610.wixsite.com/itsmrgreer/bio for full Bio.
