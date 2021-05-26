HTSA’s Tom Doherty Joins Home Technology Association’s (HTA) Board of Advisors, Kicking Off a Strategic Collaboration
The HTA and Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA) collaborate to bring mutual benefits to members and bridge the gap between industry groups.
HTA has done a good job of promoting the value of high-quality integration services to the specifier community. HTSA is pleased to collaborate on this mission with HTA”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Technology Association (HTA), the first and only third-party certification for home technology installation companies, announced today that Tom Doherty, Director, New Technology Initiatives at Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA), has joined HTA’s Board of Advisors, kicking off a strategic, mutually beneficial collaboration between the two groups.
— Jon Robbins, Executive Director of the HTSA
Through this new arrangement, HTA will provide HTSA members access to HTA’s robust library of articles, webinars, videos, and custom programming that has proven beneficial in educating, inspiring, and engaging architects, designers, and specifiers. In return, HTSA will promote to its members the value and virtue of HTA Certification, with Doherty serving in an advisory capacity to HTA at the highest level.
HTSA is a member-driven community industry consortium that delivers education, technologies, vendors, marketing programs, and events to some of the top integrators in the country. This new collaboration is in addition to one HTA already formed with Azione Unlimited and just one of many announcements that HTA will make over the coming months as it aligns more deeply with associations and organizations from both the home technology industry and adjacent trades.
“We believe a gap exists between the disparate associations in the home technology industry and the specifier community and are actively pursuing alliances to address that,” says Josh Christian, CEO of HTA. “HTA helps some of the finest integrators in the country increase their closing ratios and build stronger, more profitable businesses. HTSA shares similar goals in helping these integrators succeed. This common interest allows us to be strategic in maximizing our educational resources by sharing and collaborating. It is an ideal time to launch this initiative as the world recovers from the pandemic and dealers need to maximize their sales efficiency. We welcome Tom to our Board of Advisors.”
“I am pleased to accept the invitation from the Home Technology Association to become a member of its Board of Advisors. I look forward to working with HTA CEO, Josh Christian and the other distinguished and talented Board of Advisors, many I have known for decades. It is my hope that my perspective as an integrator, manufacturer, trade association leader and now also a buying group representative will bring value in progressing HTA’s important mission,” says Doherty.
“HTA has done a good job of promoting the value of high-quality integration services to the specifier community,” says Jon Robbins, Executive Director of Home Technology Specialists of America. “HTSA is pleased to collaborate on this mission with HTA.”
“I see a strong synergy between what the HTSA and the Home Technology Association are doing. They both help the best integration firms grow stronger. Whereas HTSA’s educational and growth programs help an already distinguished group of integration firms improve their businesses, the HTA helps homeowners, architects, interior designers, and builders find the best integrators, many of which are HTSA members. This is a win for the homeowner, the HTSA, and the industry’s reputation,” says Navot Shoresh, Founder and CVO of HTA Certified firm Spire Integrated Systems.
“As an HTSA member, Audio Command Systems is thrilled that this combined relationship with HTA offers yet another opportunity to provide HTSA members a resource to share proven, industry best practices, which I am confident will only strengthen our channel as a whole,” says Thomas Clancy, Executive Vice President of HTA Certified firm Audio Command Systems.
About the Home Technology Association
The Home Technology Association (HTA) created the first and only standard of excellence for home technology integration firms. The HTA gives the best-qualified technology integrators a prestigious certification and endorsement developed to differentiate these exceptional firms. HTA Certification is a badge of quality, designed to help homeowners get consistently first-rate technology experiences. Homeowners, builders, architects, and interior designers that hire HTA Certified integrators have peace of mind knowing they are working with truly professional firms that have passed the HTA’s rigorous, 60-point HTA certification process, which focuses on technical competency, first-rate customer service, aftercare support, and a positive business reputation. These stringent criteria were developed by industry veterans and HTA’s Board of Advisors, including top executives from Lutron, Crestron, Control4, Savant, and others. Additionally, HTA’s Supporting Brands program enables expanded outreach to architects, designers, builders, and related trade associations from leading manufacturers and service providers who support HTA's mission of delivering exemplary technology experiences. Learn more by visiting HTACertified.org and by following the Home Technology Association (HTA) on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & Pinterest.
About Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA)
Home Technology Specialists of America, Inc. (HTSA) is an international trade consortium of the finest residential technology retail and custom integration specialists across the U.S. and Canada. HTSA members design, specify, install and service the finest premium, high-performance technology solutions for the residential and commercial channels. Today's sophisticated networked systems demand a highly-trained, professional installation specialist. Whether it’s smart home automation, dedicated media rooms & theaters, lighting fixtures & systems, or high-res whole-house audio/video networks - HTSA members will professionally interface products and integrate sub-systems with compelling designs for the home, at the office, or on the go.
Based in Chicago, IL, HTSA is proudly member-owned and offers industry-best programs with the leading technology brands. With a renowned team of brilliant educators on staff who create unparalleled proprietary educational programs, HTSA is instrumental in driving the success of all consortium members.
To learn more about HTSA, see: www.htsa.com; or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
