Dolly Little Shares Poems Full of Love and Positivity
"Healing Journey: 1994-99" conveys life journey with rhyme and verseUNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Healing Journey: 1994-99" takes readers on a spiritual journey conveyed with rhyme and verse. With these, author Dolly Little provides beautifully expressed yet simple poetry that infuse warmth and compassion, that convey her firm belief and the unconditional love that underpins it. These writings take readers through life in all its facets, the events and emotions we experience, the highs and lows, and ultimately peace and comfort that lead to upliftment.
Little initially wrote these pieces as gifts for family, friends and acquaintances going through difficult times. Now, she shares them with readers everywhere. These verses come from the heart and are informed by the life-changing events Little has experienced, her journey of healing and search for answers to eternal questions such as: "Who are we? Why are we here? What is the meaning of life?"
With this, Little passes on her discoveries, shares her joys, and gives readers a glimpse of the spiritual pathways she has taken on her road to actualization. Moreover, with this, she offers soothing words that can aid readers in their own struggles. They can see that they are not alone and while their paths might differ from that of the author's, the inspiration and motivation she conveys can nonetheless drive them forward in their own journeys.
Little weaves sage advice into her verses, as shown in the lyrics of her poem titled "Precious Time:"
"Time is precious; do not waste it on looking back with regret or /
forward with indifference because you think that you do not /
deserve anything better. Live for now, begin again today, make a fresh start."
This excerpt is a sample of the uplifting words Little shares with her readers, who she offers the following message: "I do hope that you find what you are looking for within these pages. Lots of love, chuckles and hugs to you one and all."
About the Author
Dolly Little is a healer, writer, poet and creative artist who has overcome many difficulties in life and now uses her gifts to help others do so as well.
