UAQ Free Trade Zone Spotlights Entrepreneur in a Day Programme at the AIBC Summit
At AIBC Summit, UAQ FTZ focuses on cost-effective, express startup packages for techpreneurs to help them tap the increasing demand for technologies in the UAE
Entrepreneurship should never be limited by time or place. Our mission is to support the innovation, agility and resilience of the entrepreneur community with appropriate backing.”UMM AL QUWAIN, UAE, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hugely successful concept of Entrepreneur in a Day from Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone outlined by its cost-efficiency, investor-friendliness, minimal paperwork and quick setup was showcased during the Free Zone’s participation at the AIBC UAE Summit, one of the world’s leading events for Artificial Intelligence and Block Chain technologies.
— Johnson George, General Manager, UAQ FTZ
Several factors that include the National Innovation Strategy’s UAE Vision 2021 – which stresses on the growth of digitalization in the ICT sector along with other sectors and the subsequent surge in domestic demand – makes UAE one of the world’s strongest growth markets for emerging technologies.
During the Free Zone’s participation in AIBC, Johnson George, General Manager, UAQ FTZ said, “Entrepreneurship should never be limited by time or place. Our mission is to support the innovation, agility and resilience of the entrepreneur community with appropriate backing. As emerging technologies have high growth expectancy in the next four years, we are transforming business mobility with these startup packages.”
Entrepreneur in a Day will help techpreneurs access business options that address the critical elements of cost-efficiency in these pandemic times; and also office spaces and other facilities such as Warehouses and Land for future scalability. The Free Zone has in the past come out with many initiatives that earn it the reputation for being one of the best ecosystems for entrepreneurs in the MENA region. The Free Zone has amped up its office, land and warehouse portfolio and 20 million square feet of Commercial and Industrial Plots are now available to open up immense growth potential for investors.
AIBC UAE is taking place on the 25th to 26th May, 2021, in the emirate of Dubai. The event, which is held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, will bring together key brands and individuals from the converging sectors of AI, blockchain, IoT, Quantum Tech to discuss and shape the future of emerging tech.
About UAQ FTZ
Just 30 min from Dubai, Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone is a fast-growing logistics and business hub in the MENA region with 7000+ investors. The key benefits include a strategic location that gives access to MENA, Asian & European Markets, 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of capital and profits, zero currency restrictions, 100% import and export tax exemption within the free zone, simple and fast registration process, excellent customer support, no restrictions on hiring foreign employees, and modern and investor-friendly rules & regulations.
For more information, go to https://uaqftz.com/
