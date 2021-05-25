Does Clearscope work as an SEO content writing tool?

Jump into my time machine. We’re going back to 2013.

Google has become smart and content marketing easy stopped working.

And when I say ‘smart’, I mean Google has started to figure out the difference between crap content and quality content, among other things.

An entire industry of content mills has been cut to the knees. Thus, the millions upon millions of 200-word news articles written specifically for robots immediately became worthless. Worse, they became toxic!

Our Google dominators have told us that ‘quality content’ will be the key to success going forward. And just like stock investors, we have all been emotionally and irrationally speculating about what ‘quality’ might mean.

We had so many ideas … could it mean better grammar? Longer word counts? More evergreen content?

Or can it mean to write more thoroughly on a specific topic so that you have satisfied the intent of the seeker better than your competitors?

It turns out it was the latter.

Enter TF-IDF tools, including Clearscope.

What is Clearscope?

Clearscope is a tool that is believed to help writers create thorough content that is better than the competition’s. The tool works as follows:

You are entering a keyword. It scrapes the content of the top 20 results in Google for the keyword. It lists and prioritizes all the topics you could possibly discuss on the topic. You enter your content and it tells you the topics you covered properly and what you missed. It rates your content according to AF.

It’s basically a data-driven blueprint for creating content that is more comprehensive than that of your competitors.

Although the algorithm that brings all these features to life is certainly complicated, it is actually based on a simple concept: TF-IDF.

“Term Frequency-Inverse Document Frequency” is a relatively simple mathematical technique for determining how important a word is in a given document. This is not even a new idea; The concept was introduced a few decades ago.

Clearscope, and many emerging tools in the market, have succeeded in reusing this technique on the internet, and especially writing content for SEO.

And the results of using TF-IDF instruments are astounding. In just three years after adopting various TF-IDF instruments, Brafton.com has increased its organic traffic tenfold. Take a look at our Page 1 keyword possession over the past 9 years:

After 6 years of flat stagnation, it was fresh air.

How well does Clearscope work?

One of the easiest and fastest ways to determine if an SEO content writing tool works is to re-optimize a piece of content using the guidance of the tool, and then measure the impact after re-indexing.

For example, we take a piece of content that has been written and indexed for at least 6 months. At this point, the content is performing just as well as it will ever perform, except for any changes to the SEO, content or link on the page.

We will plug the content into Clearscope and then look at the content of the competition and tell the content gaps in our article.

We rewrite the content to address any gaps in the content proposed by Clearscope, update it in our CMS and then resubmit it to Google. The results of the re-optimization are very fast –sometimes less than 24 hours.

We used this technique on Clearscope and measured the before / after of 3 specific outcomes:

Keyword Ranking Target Position: Every blog we write is targeted to a specific keyword. We measured the rankings of the keywords before and after the content optimization. Total clicks: The theory behind content optimization using TF-IDF tools is that you will rank more favorably with your target keyword and similar keywords, thus driving more traffic to the page. By measuring the total clicks of the search engine, we can measure the final result of the page edit.

Total keyword rankings by URL: By writing more thorough content, you will almost always increase the number of variant keywords for which your blog ranks. We measured the number of keywords each blog posted, before and after optimization.

We did this process with 9 blogs and measured the results from one month before publishing, compared to one month after re-indexing. It is as follows:

Keyword Target Position: 56% (5 of 9) increased their target position on the target word, 1 remained the same and 3 decreased slightly. Total clicks: The 9 blogs increased their click traffic by an average of 83.7% . 3 blogs have more than doubled their traffic, and 1 better than tripled. Total position keywords: The average blog increases its overall rankings by 81.1% . The best performing blog has increased its overall rankings by 141% (396 additional keywords).

Closure

Although I was hoping for a stronger position on the keyword rankings, I can not be too picky, because any tool that can boast an average increase of 84% in traffic per blog is nothing to mock. And the way the tool works – to create better content using data – is about as intuitive and white as what you’re going to find in the industry.

As an added bonus, the tool is specifically designed for content creators, so you do not need an SEO specialist to interpret complex data through an overly complex UX. In fact, Clearscope has a Google Doc add-on that allows authors to check their content gaps as they write the content, directly in the document.

While I can certainly not comment on which TF-IDF tool works best, as most of the ones we use seem to have strong results, I can say with confidence that Clearscope is one that definitely works.

Disclaimer: I do not work for and have no interest in the company in Clearscope. This test was done out of curiosity about the effectiveness of SEO writing tools for content.