Website Outage for Maine Department of Education and Other Agencies

On Monday, May 24, and again today, May 25, more than 40 Maine.gov websites experienced intermittent service outages. This includes Maine Department of Education websites. InforME and MaineIT promptly assessed these disruptions and continue to work on addressing the issues.

We apologize for the disruption, and look forward to providing outstanding resources, service and support.

Website Outage for Maine Department of Education and Other Agencies

