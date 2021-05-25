How to find image resources for proper attribution or research

There is no shortage of amazing images online, but that does not mean you will always find the original. So many images you find on blogs and other sites come from somewhere else. While this may not be a big issue, it is very important to know how to get the original.

Here’s how to quickly and easily find an image source.

Why it is important to find image sources

It is always helpful to know how to find real image resources online. It will not only make your life easier when it comes to to find high quality photos; it can also help you avoid legal issues.

You have seen an image and want to find it again

Is there anything more annoying than seeing a cool image online, storing it on your desktop, and then forgetting where you found it in the first place? Worse, you then have to waste hours dragging through your browser history to find it.

All this wasted time and effort can be avoided if you quickly know how to find image resources.

You want to use an image in your blog post and attribute it correctly

Images are essential when write blog posts. Research shows articles get photos 94 percent more views than those without them. This is because nothing scares readers off more than large blocks of text. Images help to break your writing, make points clear and enhance the reading experience.

However, you can not just use any old photo you find on the internet in your blog. You need to make sure that you can use it legally and that you can attribute it properly. You need to find the original image source for both of these tasks.

After finding the image source, you can find out if you can use the image (I’ll help you below if you’m not sure yet), and you can attribute it correctly if you have to.

While it’s very rare for small websites to get into trouble right away if they use copyright or do not obey Creative Commons, it is. better to be safe than sorry.

You need a high resolution image

Low resolution images suck. It looks bad on your blog, and it’s even worse if you write it down for print marketing material – but pixelated images are exactly what you’ll get if you do not find the original image source.

Why? Because embedded images are usually shrunk to the file size and increase site load times. This is ideal for the site in question, but it is not ideal for you. The original image, on the other hand, is usually much larger. Whether you want to use an image in a marketing pair or edit it yourself, it’s worth finding the source.

5 ways to find image resources

It is not difficult to find an image source. Here are five different ways you can find any image source today.

1. Use Google’s image search to find image resources

Google Images Search is the de facto place to find images online. However, you probably do not need me to tell you this. What you may need to explain is how you can use Google Images to find the source of an image.

You can do this easily using reverse image search. Go to image.google.com, but instead of enter a keyword, upload your picture. Google will display a link to each page on the web with the image, and it should not be too difficult to find the original.

You can even use Google’s reverse image search on your iPhone by requesting the desktop version of the site in Safari.

2. Use other inverted image aids to find image sources

Have you ever found an image on Twitter or Facebook and wondered where to get the original image? Although it sounds like a high order, the reverse image search tools actually make it easier to find original sources with just the image than you might think.

All you have to do is upload or copy the image and paste it into the tool, and the search engine will find every sample of the image online. In most cases, it will not be difficult to find the original picture.

There are quite a few tools for reverse image search, but here are some of my favorites.

TinEye

TinEye is an excellent reverse image search tool that helps you find an image source in seconds. You can search by uploading a URL if you have one or the image itself.

You can also use the TinEye Chrome extension to right-click on any image while browsing and instantly access the platform’s data.

Search by image

Search by image is an Android app that lets you reverse the image search on Google TinEye or Yandex. Search by uploading images from your phone or opening images from Facebook, Twitter and other apps.

Search the image metadata to find image sources

You can find a surprising amount of information about an image in the metadata of the file. Sometimes it will even include the source of the image.

You also do not have to be a technical sound. Download a picture first. For the purposes of this example, I will use this image of the Good Housekeeping website.

On a Mac, you can find the metadata of the image by simply right-clicking on the image and selecting “Get Info”. You will get a quantity of data that probably does not make much sense, but you will be able to clearly see the source of the image.

Right-click on the image and select “Properties”.

4. Use the Chrome browser to find image resources

If you use Chrome, you do not need to visit Google Images to do a reverse image search. Right-click on the image when you find one you want to search for and click “Search Google for Image.”

As usual, you will see the complete search results of the inverted image.

5. Use Visual Search by Bing to find image resources

Bing has its own image search functionality Visual Search it makes reverse image searches a breeze.

You can drag or drop your saved image into the search bar, and Bing will show you any location it can find online. You also get a nice in-depth overview of the properties of the image and any text that Bing can find in the image.

How do you allocate image resources correctly?

How you assign images depends on the type of image and where you found it. Most websites will be very clear about what you need to do in terms of attribution, but it may help to know the following terminology.

Creative Commons Images

This non-profit organization allows the use and sharing of images and other creative materials through a series of licenses. Some do not require attribution at all, others can edit images, and others are incredibly strict.

Grant is a legal requirement of Creative Commons images unless the image is published under a Creative Commons Zero (CC0) license. The Creative Commons gives a clear description of the applicable credit according to the TASL method. You must include the following details:

Here’s an example from Creative Commons that shows exactly what this means.

‘Creative Commons 10th Anniversary Celebration San Francisco“By tvol is licensed under CC BY 2.0”

If you change a Creative Commons image, you must include the changes in the attribution.

Public domain images

When works in the public domain are listed, it means that the copyright has expired. It’s free to use, share and edit. You do not need to assign the image at all or refer to the original source.

Royalty Free Images

Royalty-free images are usually not free. You should rather pay a fee to use the image once, but it is then free to use it again as many times as you want without paying royalties. This is what the royalty-free part means.

Royalty-free images usually do not require attribution, but check the license agreements of the website where you downloaded them. There may also be other restrictions, such as not using it for a certain purpose or in a certain niche.

5 sites to find amazing images

The cost of paying for photos every time you use them is small for businesses. This is simply not a sustainable practice. However, this does not mean that you have to go without images.

There are many places online to find high quality royalty free images. Here are some of my favorites.

Unsplash

Unsplash is probably the best stock photo platform in the world. You can use the images for free in almost any way you want.

Pexels

Pexels is another great, free stock photo platform like Unsplash. It has its own license that determines what you may and may not do with photos.

Bars

Bars is Shopify’s stock photo platform. You can download photos for free without being a Shopify customer.

Flickr

Flickr is a fantastic image repository where you can find thousands of images that can be used for free for commercial purposes.

Canva

You may have used Canva to create a new logo or poster, but did you know that it also contains hundreds of free stock images that you can use as well? You do not even have to edit it to download it.

Closure

It can seem like a lot of work to find an image source, but it’s worth it to find a high quality image or protect your site from legal issues. Use one of the five strategies I mentioned above, and you will be sure to find the original source of just about any image you can find online.

After finding your image, make sure you put it in the best possible way on your blog or use the best editing tools if you want to make the image even better.

Where can you find your favorite images?