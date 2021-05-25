A Guide to Undoing Git Mistakes (Part 2) – Smashing Magazine

Mistakes. These cruel villains do not even stop at the beautiful world of software development. But while we can not avoid making mistakes, we can learn to undo them! This article shows the right tools for your daily work with Git. You may want look at the first article of the series also.

In this second part of our series on “Undoing Mistakes with Git”, we will once again face brave danger: I have prepared four new doomsday scenarios – of course, some clever ways to save our necks! But before we dive in: check out the checkout previous articles on Git for even more self-rescue methods to help you undo your mistakes with Git!

Let’s go!

Restore a removed branch using the Reflog

Have you ever removed a branch and realized shortly afterwards that you should not do it? In the unlikely event that you do not know this feeling, I can tell you that it is not good. A mixture of sadness and anger creeps up on you as you think of all the hard work that bound the branch, all the valuable code you have now lost.

Fortunately, there is a way to bring the branch back from the dead – using a Git tool called ‘Reflog’. We have this tool in the first part of our series, but here’s a little refreshment: the Reflog is like a journal in which Git notices every move of the HEAD indicator in your local repository. In other words, less boring words: every time you check off, commit, merge, re-base, pick cherries, and so on, a journal entry is created. This makes the Reflog a perfect safety net when things go wrong!

Let’s look at a concrete example:

$ git branch * feature/login master

We can see that we currently have our branch feature/login looked out. Let’s say it’s the branch we’re going to remove (accidentally). Before we can do that, though, we need to switch to another branch because we can not remove our current HEAD branch!

$ git checkout master $ git branch -d feature/login

Our valuable branch is now gone – and I give you some time to (a) understand the seriousness of our mistake and (b) to mourn a little. After wiping away the tears, we need to find a way to bring this branch back! Let’s open the Reflog (simply by tapping git reflog ) and see what lies ahead for us:

Git’s Reflog records all important actions in our local repository. (Big preview)

Here are some comments to help you understand the outputs:

First, you need to know that the Reflog sorts its entries chronologically: the latest items are at the top of the list.

The top (and therefore newest) item is the git checkout command we performed before we removed the branch. It is recorded here in the Reflog, because it is one of these ‘HEAD pointing movements’ that the Reflog so dutifully records.

command we performed before we removed the branch. It is recorded here in the Reflog, because it is one of these ‘HEAD pointing movements’ that the Reflog so dutifully records. To undo our serious mistake, we can simply return to the state previously that – which was also recorded clean and clear in the Reflog!

So let’s try it by creating a new branch (named after our ‘lost’ branch) starting with this ‘before’ SHA-1 hash:

$ git branch feature/login 776f8ca

And voila! You will be delighted to see that we have now restored our seemingly lost branch!

If you have a Git desktop GUI like “Tower”, you can take a nice shortcut: simply press CMD + WITH on your keyboard to undo the last command – even if you just forcibly removed a branch!

A desktop GUI like Tower can facilitate the process of debugging.

A commitment to move to another branch

In many teams there is an agreement not to have long-term branches like main or develop : branches like this should only receive new connections through integrations (e.g. merger or restart). And yet, of course, mistakes are inevitable: we sometimes forget and commit ourselves to these branches! How then can we clean up the mess we have made?

Our commitment ended up on the wrong branch. How can we move it to its rightful destination? (Big preview)

Fortunately, these kinds of problems can be easily corrected. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work.

The first step is to switch to the correct destination branch and then use the cherry-pick order:

$ git checkout feature/login $ git cherry-pick 776f8caf

You will now make the commitment to the desired branch, where it should have been in the first place. Awesome!

But there is one more thing to do: we need to clean the branch where it is by accident landed first! The cherry-pick commando, so to speak, made a copy of the commit – but the original is still on our long-running branch:

We successfully made a copy of the assignment on the right branch, but the original is still here – on the wrong branch. (Big preview)

That means we need to switch back to our long-term branch and use git reset to remove it:

$ git checkout main $ git reset --hard HEAD~1

As you can see, we use the git reset commands here to erase the erroneous command. The HEAD~1 parameter tells Git to ‘go back 1 review behind HEAD’, thus erasing the highest (and in our case undesirable) commitment from the history of that branch.

And voila: the commit is now where it should have been in the first place and our long-running branch is clean – as if our mistake has never happened!

Editing the message of an old commitment

It’s too easy to smuggle a typo into a fixed message – and only to discover it much later. In that case, the good guy --amend option of git commit can not be used to solve this problem because it only works for the last time. To fix any bet older than that, we need to use a Git tool called ‘Interactive Rebase’.

Here is an important message that is worth changing. (Big preview)

First, we need to tell Interactive Rebase which part of the assignment history we want to edit. This is done by giving a hash: the older commits to the one we want to manipulate.

$ git rebase -i 6bcf266b

An editor window will then open. It contains a list of all commitments after the one we provided as the basis for the Interactive Rebase in the assignment:

The series of commitments we chose to edit in our Interactive Rebase session. (Big preview)

Here it is important that you do not follow your first impulse: in this step we do it not edit the command message further. Instead we just tell Git kind of manipulation we want to do with what commitment (s). Quite comfortably, there is a list of action keywords in the comments at the bottom of this window. For our case, we mark line 1 with reword (in order to replace the standard pick ).

All you have to do in this step is save and close the editor window. In return, a new editor window will open containing the current message of the assignment we marked. And now is finally the time to make our changes!

Here is the whole process at a glance for you:

Use Interactive Rebase to edit the message of an old commission, from start to finish.

Correction of a broken commitment (in a very elegant way)

Finally we are going to look at fixup , the Swiss Army knife of undone tools. Simply put, it allows you to fix a broken / incomplete / incorrect connection. This really is a great tool for two reasons:

It does not matter what the problem is. You may have forgotten to add a file, deleted something, made a wrong change, or simply typed it. fixup work in all these situations! It is extremely elegant. Our normal, instinctive response to an error in a commitment is to new commits which corrects the problem. This way of working, no matter how intuitive it may seem, makes your history look chaotic very quickly. You have ‘original’ commitments and then this little ‘patch’ connects the things that went wrong in the original commitments. Your history is littered with small, meaningless patch connections, making it difficult to understand what happened in your code base.

If you constantly correct small mistakes with ‘plaster commitments’, you may find it very difficult to read the history of the crime. (Big preview)

It is true fixup come are. It allows you to still commit to this affirmative patch. But here comes the magic: apply it to the original, broken commit (repair it that way) and then throw away the ugly patch commitment completely!

Fixup applies your fixes to the original commitment and then removes the redundant patch commitment. (Big preview)

We can go through a practical example together! Suppose the chosen commitment here is broken.

The chosen bet is wrong – and we’ll fix it in an elegant way. (Big preview)

Let us also says I prepared changes to a name with a file error.html this will solve the problem. Here is the first step we need to take:

$ git add error.html $ git commit --fixup 2b504bee

We create a new commitment, but we tell Git that it’s a special one: it’s a solution to an old commitment with the specified SHA-1 hash ( 2b504bee in this case).

The second step, now, is to start an Interactive Rebase session – because fixup belongs to the large tool set of Interactive Rebase.

$ git rebase -i --autosquash 0023cddd

Two things are worth explaining about this assignment. First, why did I provide? 0023cddd like the review here hash? Because we have to start our Interactive Rebase session with the parent commitment of our broken partner.

Second, what is the --autosquash option for? It takes a lot of work off our shoulders! In the editor window that now opens, everything has already been prepared for us:

The Interactive Rebase Session Window (Big preview)

Thanks to the --autosquash option, Git did all the hard work for us:

It was a sign that our patch with the fixup action keyword. This way, Git will combine it directly with the bet above here and then throw it away. It also arranged the lines accordingly and moved our patch commitment directly below the commitment we wanted to fix (again: fixup works by combining the marked connection with the one above here!).

In short: there is nothing else to do for us but to close the window!

Let’s look at the end result.

The previously broken commitment has been established: it now contains the changes we have prepared in our patch commitment.

The ugly patch commitment itself has been discarded: the history of the commit is clean and easy to read – as if there was no mistake.

The end result after using the fix tool: a clean commission history! (Big preview)

Knowing how to undo mistakes is a superpower

Congratulations! You can now save your neck in very difficult situations! We can not really avoid these situations: no matter how experienced we are as developers, mistakes are simply part of the job. But now that you know how to handle it, you can face them with a relaxed heartbeat.

If you want to learn more about fixing bugs with Git, I can provide the free ‘First Aid Kit for Git”, A series of short videos on exactly this topic.

Have fun making mistakes – and of course making them easy to undo!