NEWFOUNDLAND GOLDBAR RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newfoundland Goldbar Resources Inc. (“Newfoundland Goldbar” or the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Michael Lerner, Harvey McKenzie and Emily Lerner have resigned as directors of the Company. Michael Lerner has also resigned as Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
The Company is pleased to announce that Binyomin Posen, Jack Wortzman and Yonatan Colman have been appointed to serve as directors of the Company, to fill the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations. In addition to his appointment as a director of the Company, Binyomin Posen has also been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Additional Information
For additional information on the Company:
Please contact:
Binyomin Posen
Director, CEO and CFO
T: 416.481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca
