Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on the One Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement:

“Today is the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. I join the millions of Americans who take time today to pause and reflect on how his death tragically exposed the systemic racism within our criminal justice system.

“Over the past year, our nation has had a long-overdue reckoning. Not enough has changed; there is still so much more work to do. On behalf of Mr. Floyd and so many others, we must continue to construct a system that treats everyone – regardless of the color of their skin – fairly.

“I will continue to do everything in my power to implement the 125 recommendations the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice has recommended. I am proud of the work we’ve done to date, and I will persist in our pursuit of equal justice under law.”

