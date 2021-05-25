Nicole Pigeon examines how an Aesthetician/Esthetician Can Help You Get Great Skin
Nicole Pigeon says the field of aesthetics/esthetics can help you look and feel better.ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Pigeon says the field of aesthetics/esthetics can help you look and feel better. Nicole Pigeon uses her expertise in these areas to help individuals improve their health and their skin’s beauty.
What an Esthetician Does
Nicole Pigeon explains that an esthetician, also spelled aesthetician, earns a state-issued license as a skincare professional by completing a formal education program, then an apprenticeship, Nicole Pigeon said. This position performs skin care procedures such as waxes, chemical peels, and facials. An esthetician also educates their clients on how to apply skincare products at home, cleansing the skin, and how diet affects the skin.
Typically, the esthetician uses non-invasive treatments that help the individual appear more youthful, Nicole Pigeon said. Nicole Pigeon knows that the field applies the idea of an ideal aesthetic to the beauty and health of the skin.
The most frequently used treatments to improve skin include:
- Chemical peels
- Extraction
- Body scrubs
- Pore cleansing
- Steaming
- Waxing
Esthetician Rules in Florida
Nicole Pigeon goes on the say that if you recently moved to St. Augustine, Florida from another state, you may find some differences between how it licenses estheticians and your prior state of residence, Nicole Pigeon says. For example, if you moved from Connecticut, you did not need to check that an esthetician has a license. If you moved here from Washington DC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, or Vermont, you might wonder why you cannot find master estheticians. Florida does not have those, so you would need to go to a dermatologist for lymphatic drainage and similar procedures.
Nicole Pigeon uses Rodan + Fields skincare in her treatments. This clinically tested product line of skincare offers treatments for acne to aging, Nicole Pigeon says. Your visits to Pigeon’s office would start you on this treatment program, and she would also teach you how to apply the products at home for the best results. While you can create a very temporary improvement in your skin’s health by visiting an esthetician, you will experience lasting results by using the recommended products at home on a daily basis.
An esthetician also performs various hair removal treatments, including those using depilatories, threading, or waxing, Nicole Pigeon said. You can also find estheticians who provide mud baths, aromatherapy, and hot stone massages. Estheticians perform a variety of treatments. You may visit an esthetician like Nicole Pigeon for one type of treatment but discover many other services offered that could also help you look and feel better.
Call or visit her website today to set an appointment for your first skin treatment and begin your road to recovering great skin.
