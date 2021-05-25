Southeastern Hose Encourages Local and National Companies to Give Back to their Local Communities
Leading by example, West Georgia-based company engages in a variety of outreach programsBREMEN, GA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Southeastern Hose, a national leader in the hose and expansion joint industry, is proud to support a variety of local charities and organizations throughout its company headquarters in Bremen, Ga. As a West Georgia-based company, Southeastern Hose gives back to the local community through monetary donations, volunteering time, providing supplies and more.
Southeastern Hose is involved with organizations including the American Cancer Society, the Filling Station (food distribution program), Strong House Foundation, local school system involvement and sponsorships and more. In addition, the Giving Ball is an event to raise money and awareness for the local Shop with a Cop program. The ball is hosted by families throughout Bremen, including Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis.
Southeastern Hose also provides a number of employee benefits, such as an annual trip to Florida. The company charters a bus for employees who have been with the company for more than one year. While the employees are there, the company plans activities such as golfing, fishing and getting to know each other outside of the office.
“We are committed to supporting, hiring and training employees from the West Georgia community, even though we are a national brand,” said Travis. “As a family-owned business, our roots are here, and there is no better way to thank our employees than hiring our local citizens and by giving back to the local community where we live and raise our families.”
Southeastern Hose was established in 1969 and has grown exponentially since. As one of the largest fabricators in Georgia, its 50 dedicated employees make it one of the top five largest employers headquartered in the area. For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit www.sehose.com.
About Southeastern Hose, Inc.
Established in 1963, Southeastern Hose, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience, from welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed. Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and stripwound hose. Additional offerings include an assortment of fittings, couplings, and adaptors along with components in a wide variety of types, sizes, and materials. For more information about the company, please visit www.sehose.com.
