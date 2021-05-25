Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Launches TN KidKit, New Resource for Parents and Guardians

EASY-TO-USE TOOL AIMS TO SPEED UP SEARCHES FOR MISSING TENNESSEE CHILDREN

NASHVILLE – Today, to coincide with National Missing Children’s Day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched TN KidKit, a resource to help parents and guardians document key details about the children in their care, just in case an emergency should arise.

“When a child goes missing, every second matters,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge overseeing the Bureau’s missing children efforts. “So, too, does having the right kind of information.”

TN KidKit provides parents and guardians an easy-to-use way to compile key facts, photographs and additional relevant information about their children, which can then be printed or digitally stored to easily share with law enforcement if a child in their care were to go missing.

“We work too many missing children cases in which parents don’t have a suitable picture of their children or can’t recall their height, weight, or other key facts,” said Smitherman. “Trying to remember them when their child is missing is understandably tough and can often slow down an initial search. That’s why we’d encourage every parent to take a few minutes to fill out a TN KidKit – and update it regularly – just in case it might help when it matters most.”

The resources, along with more information about missing children in Tennessee, can be found online at www.TNKidKit.com.

