Schwank Announces $200k Grant Funding for District 11

Reading, May 25, 2021 − The city of Reading and the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Berks have been awarded state Blight Remediation Program grants totaling $200,000 by the Commonwealth Finance Authority, State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11thdistrict) announced today.

“These state funds will help improve some neighborhoods in the city by offering quality, affordable housing options and quality and revitalizing neighborhood infrastructure,” Schwank said. “I was happy to advocate for both of these projects and look forward to seeing the results.”

These are the funded projects:

Reading, Buttonwood Gateway West Improvements Project, $125,000

  • The project involves street improvements made to the roadway, curbs, ADA ramps, pavement markings, and the replacement of storm water inlets in the four hundred block of Miltimore Street. 

Redevelopment Authority of the County of Berks, Berks County Blight Remediation Projects, $75,000

  • The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Berks (RACB), in partnership with the Berks County Non-Profit Development Corporation (BCNDC), will use the funds for a project located in the Reading’s “South of Penn Area.” BCNDC will perform the total rehabilitation on three properties they currently own. Once the three property renovations are completed, these homes will be sold to low- and moderate-income families in Reading. 

