Over 80% of business professionals acknowledge deepfake threats, less than 30% have taken action
New study by digital media authenticity leader aims to spread awareness about deepfakes in the enterpriseNATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attestiv, Inc., a leader in digital media authenticity, today released a report which summarizes the results of its survey of US-based business professionals that identifies their awareness and concerns regarding deepfake threats to their businesses, organizations and/or industries as a whole. The survey inquired about both awareness of Deepfake threats as well as plans of action and defense strategies.
Alan Pelz-Sharpe, the founder of Deep Analysis, an industry analyst firm focused on innovation and disruptive technologies, states “AI & ML is used in one form or another by virtually every company today, whether they know it or not. Though technology can bring great advances, it comes with many challenges and risks. Many firms are starting to get to grips with challenges in AI, few have considered the external challenges of malicious actors using AI and deepfake techniques to defraud or damage them.”
"In an age where so many organizations rely on digital media and virtual interactions have become the standard form of communication, deepfakes represent another way to blur people’s perception of reality," said Nicos Vekiarides, Attestiv’s CEO. "Whereas much of the concern to date around Deepfakes has focused on social media, we are starting to see that deepfakes also pose an existential threat to businesses, particularly in industries that depend on digital media (photos, videos, voice) to make important decisions.”
Some key takeaways from the survey include:
- Over 80% of respondents acknowledged that deepfakes pose a risk to their organizations
- Less than 30% of respondents have taken steps against the threat of altered digital media
- Nearly 48% of respondents felt the best defense was automated detection
- Almost 14% of respondents are either hoping for industry-wide solutions or waiting for an incident to plan mitigation
- Identification of industries with the highest awareness, least awareness, and most action
Respondents of the survey included United States-based business professionals from ages 30-65 and represented 14 different industries with the largest number of respondents working in Information Technology and Data Services, Healthcare and Financial Services.
To learn more about deepfake awareness and view the full report, visit the Attestiv website at https://attestiv.com/2021-deepfake-survey-results.
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for the insurance, healthcare, public safety, government, and media segments. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and data, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media captured by any person or device, enabling digital transformation with new services, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit http://attestiv.com.
