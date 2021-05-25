DNR to hold open house to discuss Trumbull Lake improvement project

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an open house on May 27, to discuss the upcoming water level management project at Trumbull Lake. The open house is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., and will be held at the Lost Island Nature Center, near Ruthven.

“These shallow lakes need to be actively managed to promote water quality and in-lake habitat. Trumbull Lake’s water quality and habitat conditions, along with the quality of the recreational opportunities, have declined over the last several years. This drier than normal spring allows us to reset Trumbull Lake,” said Rob Patterson, wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR’s six county Prairie Lakes Wildlife Unit in northwest Iowa.

The last time the 1,161-acre shallow natural lake was restored was in 2012 when it went through a full scale draw down. It refilled in 2014 with immediately improved water quality, habitat conditions and recreational opportunities.

“With a lake of this size, we have to be flexible with the timing of our management to take advantage of the opportunities that mother nature gives us,” Patterson said.

Patterson said he expects to see wildlife respond almost immediately with shorebirds and other wildlife taking advantage of the low water and exposed mudflats, and waterfowl using the improved habitat in the fall of 2022. The lake will be restocked with fish once it refills in 2023.