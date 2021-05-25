Second Gypsy Moth Treatment in Southeast Winona County Scheduled for Wednesday, May 26

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is planning a second treatment to eradicate a gypsy moth infestation in New Hartford Township, Winona County. Officials plan to conduct the aerial treatment on Wednesday, May 26, as early as 5:15 a.m. This schedule is dependent on weather conditions at the time.

The MDA uses a low-flying airplane which will be traveling up to a half mile outside the approximately 1,140-acre treatment area as it navigates through the gypsy moth infestation site. The MDA apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the noise of the plane.

The treatment product, Foray/Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (Btk), is a biological product that is certified organic for food crops. It has no known health effects for humans, pets, birds, fish, livestock, bees, and other non-caterpillar insects. However, residents can avoid it by staying indoors during the treatment and keeping windows closed until a half hour after application. Residents can cover gardens or turn on sprinklers during the treatment if they wish. Any residue, which does not cause damage to outdoor items, can be removed with soapy water.

The MDA has set up an Arrest the Pest Info Line at 1-888-545-MOTH with the latest details about treatment date and time. On the morning of the treatment, residents can call the phone number with any questions they may have. Simply press 0 (zero) to speak to someone. The MDA's website (www.mda.state.mn.us/gmtreatments) also has information about gypsy moths and control efforts. Residents can sign up for updates about treatment progress by texting “MDA WINONA” to 468311 to receive text notifications or texting “MDA WINONA [your email address here]” to 468311 to receive email notifications.

Treatment area: The treatment area is approximately 1,140 acres in New Hartford Township, Winona County. County Highway 16 and Pea Ridge Road runs through the treatment area (Also referred to as the Pea Ridge Block – SEE MAP).

Contact the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 1-888-545-6684 or Arrest.the.Pest@state.mn.us with questions regarding gypsy moth and the planned treatment.

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us