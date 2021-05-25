Rostec And Partnering Companies Present a Digital Machine Shop Based on Augmented Reality
Rostec And Partnering Companies Present a Digital Machine Shop Based on Augmented RealityMOSCOW, RUSSIA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STAN LLC, with the support of RT-Capital of the Rostec State Corporation, has developed "StAR", the first Russian industrial platform for implementation of augmented reality (AR) based digital machine shop technology. The project is being implemented jointly with Rubius Company, a Russian developer of industrial IT solutions. The platform allows to decrease the maintenance and repair cost of machining equipment by 34% and to reduce the potential human error by 87%. The project was presented to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, during the "Metalloobrabotka-2021" metalworking exhibition.
The "StAR" platform is a combination of hardware and software that can be combined with wide range of mobile devices: AR glasses, tablet computers, smartphones. Special software allows to create virtual simulators and interactive digital instructions on how to operate and repair industrial equipment. Users will also get access to a library of machine tool 3D models. The system is easily configured and compatible with all modern machines created by STAN.
The first "StAR" project stage saw the creation of a virtual assistant for remote repair and maintenance of numerically controlled (CNC) machine tools. The program combines an interactive operation manual and a platform for training employees. The operator can observe the key characteristics of a machine through AR glasses or a smartphone screen. After answering a number of clarifying questions, the specialist receives various instructions from the software: the system visually highlights the necessary cable, control element or panel that needs to be replaced or repaired. If worker is faced with difficult problem, the interface provides prompt communication with a specialist from the STAN service center.
"The new solution allows avoiding machine downtime and reducing the time required for employees to master new workflows. One operational communication session through our AR platform can save the customer between 100K to 1M rubles. The effect is intensified during the maintenance of enterprises in remote Russia regions, in other countries, or when working under quarantine restrictions. The technology can also be used for educational purposes, allowing to install a virtual machine at home or in university laboratory," said the CEO of STAN Denis Polevshchikov.
In addition to the virtual assistant, the StAR platform also implements the concept of workplace of the future using computer-simulated virtual space. By using a training mode, the operator will be able to go through all the stages of machine maintenance in augmented reality. This approach will train personnel in accordance with Industry 4.0 standards.
"STAN is the largest domestic machine tool manufacturer effectively combining hardware and digital solutions. We were the first Russian machine tool company to present a commercial option for using augmented reality in industry. We will continue to develop our vision and supplement the platform's functionality through new solutions based on artificial intelligence, Big Data and other promising technologies," added the General Director of RT-Capital Kirill Fedorov.
The "StAR" AR-system will be available to customers in 2022 and will be distributed on subscription basis.
STAN LLC is the largest Russian integrated company in the field of design and manufacture of machine tool equipment. Its products cover over 50% of the domestic market for the production of metalworking machine tools. The company holds six production facilities located in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Ryazan, Ivanovo, Rostov regions, Moscow region and Moscow.
Rubius is a Russian IT company founded in 2008 in Tomsk. Its main activity is related to the development of engineering software: computer-aided design systems, geographic information systems and electronic document management. The company also provides services for custom software development and information systems. The company's customers operate in over 30 Russian regions, as well as in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Ukraine, USA and Switzerland.
RT-Capital a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation that deals with non-core and problem assets. The company implements measures for debt restructuring and financial recovery of enterprises under the Rostec State Corporation, also dealing with real estate management. RT-Capital LLC manages assets of various forms of ownership and economic purposes.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
Press Service
Rostec State Corporation
site@rostec.ru