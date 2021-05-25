Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment Offense: 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 9:15am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ye_H_kZBUzg

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.