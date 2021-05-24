Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,639 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:20 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspect took property then fled the scene. 

 

On Monday, May 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Deondre Chase, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.