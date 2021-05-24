Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:20 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Deondre Chase, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).