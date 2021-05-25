Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Decatur Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 21, 2021, in the 700 block of Decatur Place, Northeast.

At approximately 7:11 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim yelled for assistance and the suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/ZX9ixsRdyjc

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.