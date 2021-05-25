HEALTH TOGETHER LAUNCHES: A PLATFORM FOR EMPLOYEES STRUGGLING WITH ISOLATION, MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH ISSUES
This new health benefit provides a members-only, monitored, service for peer support and mentoringWILLIAMSBURG, MA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthTogether.us has launched its members-only health community that employers can offer to their employees. The moderated platform enables patients and caregivers to support each other through their health and caregiving challenges. It’s designed to help the thousands of employees who have suffered with an increase in physical and mental health conditions, as well as family caregiving challenges since before COVID.
“Employers are seeing significant growth in employees dealing with mental health struggles,” said Nicolas Boillot, Health Together co-founder. “Both physical and mental health conditions were on the rise before 2020, and COVID has made life harder for many people. In addition, many employees are being thrown into caregiver roles that they did not expect. Finding others with similar experience, in a safer, moderated community, can make a measurable difference in well-being and reduce professional healthcare costs.”
“The effectiveness of peer communities has been shown across numerous studies,” said Deirdre Tomlinson, Health Together co-founder. “We surveyed an online peer community in Type 2 Diabetes and found extraordinary progress in treatment adherence and reduction in unnecessary ER visits. That translates into significant savings for employers who bear the consequences of absenteeism and growing healthcare costs.”
For more information about Health Together, visit healthtogether.us/employer
About Health Together
Health Together (healthtogether.us) is a Massachusetts-based company providing a benefits-based platform for peer-to-peer health and wellness conversations and teaming, designed to increase well-being, treatment adherence, and patient & caregiver resilience, while reducing medical costs for employers.
Contact:
Nicolas Boillot, Co-Founder
nicolas@healthtogether.us
Mobile: 617-448-8085
Deirdre Tomlinson, Co-Founder
deirdre@healthtogether.us
Mobile: 609-462-0073
