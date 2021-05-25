Global E-Liquids Market Share Will Reach USD 3,500 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global E-Liquids Market in 2020 was approximately USD 1,600 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,500 Million by 2026. Top market manufacturers are eLiquid Factory, Molecule Labs, Inc., VMR Products LLC, Breazy, Crystal Cannon Vapes LLC, Nicopure Labs LLC, Vapes Dudes, VaporFi Inc. and others.

Vaping and e-cigarettes are said to provide health benefits to people with smoking habits. However, studies have still yet to confirm whether consumption of e-liquids is an alternative or safe for the human body. Moreover, the composition of e-liquid contains material that comes in close proximity to compounds that are toxic in nature. As such local governing bodies often question manufacturers and vendors about the underlying conditions of propylene glycol(PG) found in vape juices.

However, the loss associated cost with vaping devices and e-cigarettes, advanced customizable options, the inclusion of flavors in their assortment of products, and the general trend of shifting from traditional cigarettes has pushed the growth of e-liquids to an all-time high. E-liquids do not produce any form of physical smoke upon use and are generally safe among teenagers, thereby cutting down on the side effects related to issues such as second-hand smoking. Manufacturers are looking to produce new innovative products with fewer nicotine intakes with the latest regulations being followed in order to occupy a larger market share.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the E-Liquids Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the E-Liquids Market?

3) Who are the top market players in E-Liquids Market?

4) What will be the future market of the E-Liquids Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Industry Major Market Players

Liquid Factory

Molecule Labs Inc.

VMR Products LLC

Breazy

Crystal Cannon Vapes LLC

Nicopure Labs LLC

Vapes Dudes

VaporFi Inc.

Black Note Vape Inc.

Fontem Ventures

Mig Vapor LLC

Also Read, Global E-Cigarette Market, 2020-2026 Research Report

Markey Dynamics

According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), close to 68,000 cases were reported in India which points to an increase in lung cancer cases of which tobacco smoking is inadvertently the main reason. The region of Asia-Pacific has seen a surge of consumers switching from traditional tobacco-filled resources to e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Pod vaping is expected to outlook at the biggest trend during the forecast period. Additional features such as extended battery life, increased stability, compact design, and a general lightened structure further heighten the market footprint of the vaping pods. Other products such as nicotine salts are gaining traction over traditional nicotine products as well. Nicotine salts do not contain the regular risks associated while allowing a person to vape an increased form of the cluster without a burning sensation in the throat.

The type segment can be further broken down into pre-filled and bottled. Among the subcategories, the pre-filled bottles occupy the largest market share in terms of revenue generation. The pre-filled bottles give the convenience to the user of having a stock-filled consumable at their disposal. Furthermore, the storage of e-liquid becomes an easier task. This in turn increases the usability and functionality of the following.

The distribution channels can be segmented into online and offline distribution means. The offline channels occupy the larger market share in this segment owing to the general trend. The offline subsegment can be further broken down into retail stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and others. The other sub-segment can be further broken down into newsstands and other regular shops as the popularity of e-liquids tend to scale. However, as e-commerce begins picking up steam, online-based sales are expected to grow with the highest rated CAGR for the forecast period.

Global E-Liquids Market: Segmentation

The global e-liquid market can be segmented on the basis of type, flavors, distribution channels, and regions.

On the basis of type, the e-liquid category can be segmented into bottled and pre-filled consumables. The bottled segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the category owing to greater usability and functionality. Furthermore, bottled consumables allow for the user to be stored at a secure place till further intended. On the basis of flavor, the e-liquid category can be categorized into menthol, tobacco, fruits & nuts, chocolate, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the e-liquid market can be broken down into online and offline channels. The offline channels can be further disintegrated into sub-categories such as retail stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and others. The offline subsegment held the largest market value in terms of revenue generation over the years. However, with the rise of internet popularity and various sprouts of online vendors, the online category is expected to grow at an exceptionally high CAGR, expecting to surpass the former within the forecast period.

North America to Recoup the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The region of North America will regain the highest market share in terms of revenue generation. The presence of the key players located in the region. Moreover, the region adopted the technology associated with e-liquids at a faster rate than the rest of the world. Additionally, the vested interest of the consumer base enforces the manufacturer in the region to incentivize their products with added benefits.

Browse the Full “E-Liquids Market By Type (Pre-filled & Bottled), By Flavor (Menthol, Tobacco, Fruits & Nuts, Chocolate, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Channel & Offline Channel), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-liquids-market

The global E-Liquids Market can be segmented as follows:

Global E-Liquid Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Pre-filled

Bottled

Global E-Liquid Market: By Flavor Segment Analysis

Menthol

Tobacco

Fruits & Nuts

Chocolate

Others

Global E-Liquid Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online Channels

Offline Channels Retail Stores Convenience Stores Speciality Stores Supermarkets Others



KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

