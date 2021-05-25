Out of Ideas for Your Next Trip? Matthew Keezer Recommends Buenos Aires
EINPresswire.com/ -- It's almost impossible to experience everything that Buenos Aires has to offer on a single trip. From cemetery-strolling to opera-watching and boutique shopping. Matthew Keezer, the founder of Momentum Travel, recommends first-time travelers to start their visit by sipping an espresso at a local café, strolling through La Boca and San Telmo to shop, and definitely taking a few tango lessons.
One of Argentina's best-known claims to fame is that of the Argentinean tango – an enthusiastic, romantic dance form. Buenos Aires is undoubtedly the birthplace of this dance, and tourists are very likely to spot couples performing tango on the corners, streets, and theatres.
Best Places to Enjoy Tango in Buenos Aires
There are quite a few locations where travelers can watch a tango performance or even engage in one. Matthew Keezer recommends visiting the following.
El Querandi, a historic mansion that has been converted into a tango bar, serves dinner and tango performances. The site, which opened in 1920, is just a few blocks from the Plaza de Mayo.
Maldita Milonga is more popular with younger audiences because of its nightclub vibe, but its Wednesday night pop-up tango club is not to be missed.
Rojo Tango has hosted cabaret-style tango concerts by actors such as Beyonce and Mick Jagger.
The Piazzolla Tango is another place where travelers can enjoy tango performances. This one, on the other hand, has a rooftop bar where you can unwind after the show.
Matthew Keezer also recommends visiting a few barrios tangueros, or tango neighborhoods, where the dance is performed on the sidewalks, to discover the finest of street performing. The Esquina Homero Manzi, named after Homero Manzi, a poet known for revolutionizing tango, is located in the Boedo neighborhood. The location has now been designated as a national cultural monument.
San Telmo is another tango hotspot, with street dancers and open-air dance floors where travelers can join in and practice new dances. The streets of Florida and La Boca are excellent places to start looking for tango dancers.
Finally, the most conventional experience is down the Avenida Entre Ros at Cachirulo. This dance hall maintains the cabeceo style, in which single men and women sit separately and wait to make eye contact as an invitation to dance.
Other Activities in Buenos Aires
In addition to experiencing tango, there are plenty of other things to do in Buenos Aires.
Matthew Keezer recommends all travelers to visit Recoleta Cemetery, a place of rest for the rich, famous, and powerful of Argentina. The cemetery contains numerous ornate mausoleums packed tightly in this little corner of the city, where tourists can wander for hours amidst a maze of family graves. Admission is free, but it is recommended to purchase a map to navigate the cemetery more easily. Perhaps the most "popular" site here is first lady Eva Perón's tomb, where people still leave flowers and tributes.
Tourists can also enjoy delicious steaks and red wine in Buenos Aires. Many tourists find it delightful and relaxing to sip a glass of malbec, eat an empanada in the park, or order a café con leche and relax alongside the hip Porteños.
Before booking any hotels or reserving flights, Matthew Keezer recommends that all travelers check the country's safety measures and travel restrictions to avoid unpleasant surprises.
