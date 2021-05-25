Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,639 in the last 365 days.

To celebrate Africa Day, Africa Oil Week launches an exclusive digital, pre-event edition of the Africa Independents Forum, showcasing prospective offshore opportunities across Africa

Hosted by, and produced in partnership with NVentures, this edition features five offshore asset presentations from leading independents: Africa Energy Corp, VAALCO Energy, Impact Oil & Gas, Heritage Oil and Eco Atlantic. All five centre around prospective opportunities offshore Africa, from Equatorial Guinea to Southern Africa; a region which has recently been in the industry spotlight for its high-profile discoveries and deepwater plays – signalling the possibility of further groundbreaking reserves.

Each presentation gives an in-depth look into the asset or portfolio opportunity, including: license details, exploration history, available data, farm-in process and timelines.

The presentations include:

  • Garrett Soden, President, CEO & Director of Africa Energy Corp presents their portfolio of world-class assets offshore Southern Africa
  • David DesAutels, EVP Corporate Development at VAALCO Energy presents high-value opportunities across Block P, offshore Equatorial Guinea
  • Philip Birch, Exploration Director at Impact Oil & Gas presents their targeted billion-barrel portfolio
  • David McGurk, Exploration Director at Heritage Oil, presents their drill-ready, low-risk exploration opportunity lying at the heart of a world-class petroleum system
  • Selma Usiku, Senior Geologist at Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas; presents highly prospective opportunities in the Walvis Basin, offshore Namibia.

For 2021, AOW looks forward to hosting a full day’s programme of the Africa Independents Forum, as we welcome 20+ Independents to the Main Stage to present world-class farm-ins and the hottest asset opportunities from across the continent.

Partners of AOW’s Africa Independents Forum include: NVentures and Farmout Finance Forum.

To access the digital edition of the Africa Independents Forum, click here (https://bit.ly/3fIaLEb).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil Week.

For more information, please contact: Shelby O’Brien Africa Oil Week Email: Shelby.OBrien@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week: Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is the voice of E&P and aims to power the sustainable future of the Africa upstream. Now entering its 27th year of the show, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers.

You just read:

To celebrate Africa Day, Africa Oil Week launches an exclusive digital, pre-event edition of the Africa Independents Forum, showcasing prospective offshore opportunities across Africa

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.