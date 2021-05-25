To celebrate Africa Day, Africa Oil Week launches an exclusive digital, pre-event edition of the Africa Independents Forum, showcasing prospective offshore opportunities across Africa

Hosted by, and produced in partnership with NVentures, this edition features five offshore asset presentations from leading independents: Africa Energy Corp, VAALCO Energy, Impact Oil & Gas, Heritage Oil and Eco Atlantic. All five centre around prospective opportunities offshore Africa, from Equatorial Guinea to Southern Africa; a region which has recently been in the industry spotlight for its high-profile discoveries and deepwater plays – signalling the possibility of further groundbreaking reserves.

Each presentation gives an in-depth look into the asset or portfolio opportunity, including: license details, exploration history, available data, farm-in process and timelines.

The presentations include:

Garrett Soden, President, CEO & Director of Africa Energy Corp presents their portfolio of world-class assets offshore Southern Africa

David DesAutels, EVP Corporate Development at VAALCO Energy presents high-value opportunities across Block P, offshore Equatorial Guinea

Philip Birch, Exploration Director at Impact Oil & Gas presents their targeted billion-barrel portfolio

David McGurk, Exploration Director at Heritage Oil, presents their drill-ready, low-risk exploration opportunity lying at the heart of a world-class petroleum system

Selma Usiku, Senior Geologist at Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas; presents highly prospective opportunities in the Walvis Basin, offshore Namibia.

For 2021, AOW looks forward to hosting a full day’s programme of the Africa Independents Forum, as we welcome 20+ Independents to the Main Stage to present world-class farm-ins and the hottest asset opportunities from across the continent.

Partners of AOW’s Africa Independents Forum include: NVentures and Farmout Finance Forum.

To access the digital edition of the Africa Independents Forum, click here (https://bit.ly/3fIaLEb).

