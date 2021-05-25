Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,638 in the last 365 days.

Sushil Kumar: Indian Olympic medalist arrested over demise of fellow wrestler

Both Kumar, 37, and a second man detained over the same offense later appeared in court, a Delhi police spokesman added, without giving details of potential charges.

Police have been given six days’ custody of Kumar, according to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.

Delhi Police issued a look-out notice for Kumar after a May 4 brawl outside Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

Three people were admitted to hospital after the incident and one of them, a former junior national champion, eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Kumar fled Delhi after news of the wrestler’s death, according to CNN-News18, citing a police spokesperson. Multiple teams were deployed in a search for him, with police also offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

After his capture, Kumar denied any wrongdoing in a plea for anticipatory bail he sent to a Delhi court last week. His legal team argued in the plea that he had “contributed to the country in the field of sport,” and alleged that investigators had…

You just read:

Sushil Kumar: Indian Olympic medalist arrested over demise of fellow wrestler

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.