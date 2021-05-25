Sushil Kumar: Indian Olympic medalist arrested over demise of fellow wrestler
Both Kumar, 37, and a second man detained over the same offense later appeared in court, a Delhi police spokesman added, without giving details of potential charges.
Police have been given six days’ custody of Kumar, according to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.
Delhi Police issued a look-out notice for Kumar after a May 4 brawl outside Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.
Three people were admitted to hospital after the incident and one of them, a former junior national champion, eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Kumar fled Delhi after news of the wrestler’s death, according to CNN-News18, citing a police spokesperson. Multiple teams were deployed in a search for him, with police also offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.
After his capture, Kumar denied any wrongdoing in a plea for anticipatory bail he sent to a Delhi court last week. His legal team argued in the plea that he had “contributed to the country in the field of sport,” and alleged that investigators had…