Sushil Kumar: Indian Olympic medalist arrested over demise of fellow wrestler

Both Kumar, 37, and a second man detained over the same offense later appeared in court, a Delhi police spokesman added, without giving details of potential charges.

Police have been given six days’ custody of Kumar, according to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.

Delhi Police issued a look-out notice for Kumar after a May 4 brawl outside Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

Three people were admitted to hospital after the incident and one of them, a former junior national champion, eventually succumbed to his injuries.