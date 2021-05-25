Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Market 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market in 2019, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2028

The "Global Intranasal Drug And Vaccine Delivery Market Size 2019, By Product Type (Powder Delivery Device, Liquid Delivery Device, Pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler and others), Dosage (Unit-dose, and Multi-dose), Application (Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorder, Vaccination, Pain Management, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America) and Forecast 2020 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The report on global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue.

The global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market was valued at USD 47,980.8 million in 2019. The demand for intranasal drug and vaccine delivery has been increased owing to the increasing patient preference for nasal drug delivery as a result of easy administration and better efficacy. Due to the growing patient compliance, this has led to growing technical developments related to nasal drug delivery systems are the factors that are propelling the growth of the global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market.

One of the key factors driving the market is a growing preference for nasal products as they are well tolerated and non-invasive, thereby increasing patient compliance. In a study published in the U.S., the prevalence of allergic rhinitis (AR) in Asia, America, Europe, and Africa was estimated at around 15%-25%. National Health Institutes of the National Library of Medicine. The number of people diagnosed with sinusitis in 2016 was around 26.9 million, representing 11.0% of the total U.S. population. Often, nasal drugs are the treatment choices available for these diseases. In addition, according to a study conducted in the U.S., prevalence rates of migraine range from 2.6% to 21.7% National Health Institutes of the National Library of Medicine in 2018. Recent advances in migraine treatment typically occur through the nasal pathway. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the industry.

The global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market has been segmented based on product type, dosage, application, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the liquid delivery device segment dominated the market as they are available in various formulations, such as aqueous solutions, emulsions, and suspensions. On the basis of dosage, the Multi-dose spray pumps segment dominated the market as they provide patients suffering from chronic diseases, such as allergic rhinitis, with a cost-effective, easy and safe alternative.

Based on application, the respiratory disorders segment dominated the market in 2019, due to the use of intranasal devices such as asthma, nasal inflammation, and allergic rhinitis. In 2016, an estimated 26.5 million adults and children in the U.S. had asthma and nearly 1.7 million emergency room visits were reported with asthma in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which will further boost this segment. On the basis of distribution channel, the retail segment dominated the market due to the growing awareness of patients, self-administration, and increasing concentration on positive medical results.

North America dominated the global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market in 2019. Rapid adoption of technologies in healthcare. Increase in investments on healthcare and well-established health infrastructure in the country fuels growth. In addition, increasing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and the increasing acceptance of early treatment procedures. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market for intranasal drug and vaccine delivery owing to factors such the growing protocols for product production, economic growth and an increase in the number of local market participants creating new drug delivery systems.



Key players operating in the global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Aptar Pharma, UCB, Inc., Teleflex Corporation, 3M, Bespak, OptiNose, Inc., and Intersect ENT, among others.

