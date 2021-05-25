Web fonts are often terrible for web performance, and none of the fonts loading strategies are particularly effective at addressing them. Upcoming font options may eventually promise to make it easier to match fallback fonts to the final fonts.

Font loading has long been a web performance bug, and there there really are no good choices here. If you want to use web fonts, your choice is basically Flash or Invisible Text (also known as FOIT) where the text is hidden until the font is downloaded or Flash or Unstyled Text (ERROR) where you first use the fallback system and then upgrade to web font when downloaded. Neither option really ‘won’ because one of them is not really satisfactory.

Was not font-display Supposed to solve it?

The font-display property for @font-face gave the choice to the web developer while the browser earlier decided that (IE and Edge favored ERROR in the past while the other browsers favored FOIT). Other than that, however, it did not really solve the problem.

A number of sites that font-display: swap when it first came out, and Google Fonts even made it the default in 2019. The thought here was that it was better to perform display the text as quickly as possible, even if it’s in the fallback font, and then to swap the font when it’s finally downloaded.

I was also support it at the time, but get increasingly frustrated by the ‘hydration effect’ when the web font downloads and expands (or contracts) characters to fill the next space. Like most publishers, Smashing Magazine uses web-type fonts, and the screenshot below shows the difference between the original version (with the drop-down fonts) and the final version (with the web-type fonts):

Smashing Magazine article with relapse type and full web type. (Big preview)

When placed side by side, the web fonts are significantly more beautiful and match the Smashing Magazine brand. But we also see that there is a lot difference in text layout with the two fonts. The fonts are very different and therefore the contents of the screen move around. In this era of Core Web Vitamins and cumulative layout shifts are (quite rightly!) recognized as detrimental to users, font-display: swap is therefore a poor choice.

I returned to font-display: block on sites I look after, as I find the text shift really shocking and annoying. Although this is true block will not stop shifts (the font is still displayed in invisible text), it makes it at least less noticeable to the user. I also have optimized by font loading by preloading fonts that I made as small as possible self-hosting subordinate fonts – Visitors often saw the relapse types only for a short period of time. For me, the “block period” of swap was too short and I would honestly prefer to wait a little longer to get the initial version correct.

Use font-display: optional Can solve ERROR AND ERROR – at a cost

The other option is to use font-display: optional . This option makes web fonts basically optional, or to put it another way, if the font does not by the time the page needs it, it is the job of the browser to never swap it. With this option, we avoid FOOT and ERROR using only fonts that have already been downloaded.

If the web font is not available, we fall back to the back font, but the next page navigation (or a reload of this page) will use the font – since it had to download now. However, if web site content is so important for the site, it might be a good idea to remove it completely – which is even better for web performance!

The first impressions count, however, and having the initial load without web fonts seems a bit too much. I think so too – with no evidence by the way! – that it will give people the impression, perhaps unknowingly, that something is “out” on the site and may affect how people use the site.

Thus, all font options have their disadvantages, including the option of not using web fonts at all, or the use of system fonts (which are restrictive) maybe not as restrictive as many think!).

To make your relapse font more closely match your font

The holy grail of loading web text was bring the relapse font closer to the actual web font to reduce the noticeable shift as much as possible, so that the use of exchange is less striking. Although we will never be able to avoid the shifts completely, we do better than in the screenshot above. The Fit for font style app by Monica Dinculescu is often quoted in articles to load fonts and gives a fantastic look at what would be possible here. This enables you to cover the same text in two different fonts to see who they differ from:

Fit for font style screenshots by default, the same settings for two fonts (top) and custom settings to give a better fit (bottom). (Big preview)

Unfortunately, the problem with customizing the font style is that we are unable to apply these CSS styles only to the relapse type, so we need to use it JavaScript and the FontFace.load API to apply (or return) these style differences when the web font loads.

The amount of code is not huge, but it still feels a little more effortless than it should be. Although there are other benefits and possibilities to using the JavaScript API for this, as outlined by Zach Leatherman in this fantastic talk from back in 2019 – you can reduce reflux and handling data-server mode in prefers-reduced-motion though (note that both have since been exposed to CSS).

It’s also more difficult to deal with cache fonts we already have, not to mention differences in different fallback styles. Here at Smashing Magazine we try a number of setbacks to make the most of the system font types installed by different users and operating systems:

font-family: Mija,-apple-system,Arial,BlinkMacSystemFont,roboto slab,droid serif,segoe ui,Ubuntu,Cantarell,Georgia,serif;

Knowing which font is used, or having separate adjustments for each one and ensuring that it is applied correctly, can quickly become very complicated.

A better solution is coming

So this is a brief overview of where things stand today. However, there is some smoke starting appears on the horizon.

Excited for the CSS “size adjustment” descriptor for fonts: reduces the shift of the layout by fitting a fallback font and a primary web font by a scale factor for letters (percentage). See https://t.co/mdRW2BMg6A by @cramforce for a demo (Chrome Canary / FF Nightly with flags) pic.twitter.com/hEg1HfUJlT – Addy Osmani (@addyosmani) 22 May 2021

As I mentioned earlier, the main problem with applying the fallback style differences was adding and then removing them. What if we could tell the browser that these differences are for the fallback font types only?

This is exactly what a new set font descriptors is proposed as part of the CSS Fonts Module Level 5 do. It is applied to the @font-face statements where the individual font is defined.

Simon Hearne wrote about a proposed update according to the specification of the font description descriptions which contains four new descriptors: ascent-override , descent-override , line-gap-override and advance-override . You can play with F-mods playground which Simon created to load your custom and fallback fonts, and then play with the overrides to get a perfect match.

As Simon writes, the combination of these four descriptors has enabled us to replace the layout of the fallback font so that it fits the web type, but it only really changes the vertical spacing and positioning. So for character and letter spacing we need to provide additional CSS. However, this is now changing with the forthcoming size-adjust descriptor.

How does it work? Suppose you have the following CSS:

@font-face { font-family: 'Lato'; src: url('/static/fonts/Lato.woff2') format('woff2'); font-weight: 400; } h1 { font-family: Lato, Lato-fallback, Arial; }

What you would do then is to get a @font-face for the Arial relapse font and apply it adjustment descriptors to it. You will then get the following CSS snippet:

@font-face { font-family: 'Lato'; src: url('/static/fonts/Lato.woff2') format('woff2'); font-weight: 400; } @font-face { font-family: "Lato-fallback"; size-adjust: -9900.00%; ascent-override: 96%; src: local("Arial"); } h1 { font-family: Lato, Lato-fallback, sans-serif; }

This means that when the Lato-fallback is initially used (such as Arial a local font and can be used immediately without any additional download) then the size-adjust and ascent-override settings you can get it closer to the Lato font. It’s an extra @font-face statement to write, but definitely much easier than the rings we had to jump through before!

In general, there four heads @font-face descriptors included in this specification: size-adjust , ascent-override , descent-override , en line-gap-override with a few others still being considered for the use of scriptures, headings, and other uses.

Malte Ubl created a very useful tool to calculate these settings automatically got two fonts and a browser that supports these new settings (more on that in a moment!). As Malta points out, computers are good at that kind of thing! Ideally, we can also expose these settings for regular fonts to web developers, e.g. Can you give these tips in fonts like Google Fonts? This will definitely help increase adoption.

Now different operating systems can be slightly different font settings and getting it right is basically an impossible task, but it’s not the goal. The goal is to make the gap so customary font-display: swap is no longer such a shocking experience, but we do not have to go to the extremes of optional or no browser types.

When can we start using it?

Three of these settings have has been in Chrome since version 87, although the key size-adjust descriptor is not yet available in any stable browser. But, Chrome Canary has it, just like Firefox behind a flag so it is not an abstract, distant concept, but something that can end up very quickly.

At the moment, the specification has all sorts of caveats and warnings that it’s not ready for real-time yet, but it definitely feels like it’s getting there. As always, there is a balance between us, designers and developers, to test and give feedback and discourage its use, so that implementation does not get stuck because too many people end up using an earlier concept.

Chrome said they plan to make size-adjust available in Chrome 92 owed to release on July 20 presumably that it is almost there.

So, not quite ready yet, but it looks like it will come in the near future. Play with the demo in Chrome Canary and see if it can get a little closer to the problems with loading fonts and the CLS impact it causes.